Railpen commences works on South Mimms X industrial development

Railpen, manager of the UK’s around £36bn railways pension scheme, has started construction works at South Mimms X, a 122,820 sq ft exceptionally well-connected logistics and industrial development. With completion targeted for Spring 2027, it will be the latest addition to Railpen’s growing industrial portfolio, which comprises state-of-the-art, prime Grade A industrial and logistics facilities located strategically around the M25.

Located at the intersection of the A1(M) and M25, adjacent to South Mimms Services, South Mimms X marks Railpen’s latest milestone in its investment into the logistics and industrial sector, developed in partnership with Wrenbridge. Positioned just 14.5 miles from central London, the 122,820 sq ft scheme will offer a market-leading specification in an unrivalled location, incorporating a 68m secure gated yard.

Designed to target a wide range of operators, the facility will also feature 13 dock loading doors, two Euro dock doors, and two level access doors. It will be well-positioned to support the transition to EV fleets, with 18 active EV charging spaces, alongside 98 car parking spaces.

Sustainability is embedded throughout the design, which is targeting net-zero carbon, as well as BREEAM Outstanding and EPC A+ ratings. The scheme will also deliver 2.5 acres of landscaped amenity space, achieving a 30% biodiversity net gain through features including on-site wildlife boxes and an urban orchard. Once complete, the scheme will benefit from the adjacent high-quality, people-focused amenities to support occupier wellbeing and productivity.

Alastair Dawson, UK Industrial Sector Lead at Railpen, commented: “South Mimms X reflects Railpen’s ongoing commitment to producing best-in-class developments that support local economies and enhance surrounding communities. The site is exceptionally well located on the M25, with access to the entirety of Greater London within 90 minutes. With well-connected, high-quality industrial space in increasingly short supply, this scheme has been designed to stand out. Building on our established track record and Wrenbridge’s extensive expertise, South Mimms X is well placed to set a new benchmark for logistics in the South East.”

Will Jarman, Associate Director at Wrenbridge, added: “Railpen’s X portfolio is becoming a clear example in the industrial and logistics sector of how a landlord can demonstrate ongoing commitment to delivering best-in-class facilities, and one that goes above and beyond the wants, needs, and expectations of occupiers and their employees. There is a clear demand for accessible industrial space in this location, and it is great to be partnering with Railpen once again to deliver another high-quality scheme.”

South Mimms X is just one of the many assets included in Railpen’s property portfolio, which currently has over 3 million sq ft of space under construction or with planning consent, with a forecast construction cost in excess of £500 million by the end of 2030.

The development will join Railpen’s expanding ‘X’ branded portfolio of industrial sites, alongside Dartford X, Waltham X and High Wycombe X. Each development is strategically located and designed to meet occupier demand for best-in-class, highly sustainable industrial space.

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