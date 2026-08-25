Railpen secures planning consent for 145,000 sq ft Phase 2 of High Wycombe X following major pre-lets

Railpen, manager of the around £36bn railways pension scheme in the UK, has secured planning consent for Phase 2 of High Wycombe X alongside two major pre-lets, delivering another significant milestone in the continued growth of its market-leading X industrial and logistics portfolio.

High Wycombe X, the 360,000 sq ft site which is located in the heart of Cressex Business Park, has secured planning consent to begin works on Phase 2. The second phase will deliver approximately 145,000 sq ft of high-quality, sustainable industrial and logistics space across five units, building on the success of the first phase, which completed last year, and further strengthening Railpen’s presence in one of the South East’s most sought-after logistics locations.

Demonstrating strong occupier demand, Railpen has already secured two significant pre-lets across the development, totalling 73,900 sq ft. Booker, the UK food wholesaler, has committed to 47,300 sq ft, while Activeon, the indoor trampoline operator, will occupy 25,600 sq ft. Both occupiers have signed 20-year leases, reflecting the long-term appeal of the redevelopment and the quality of the space being delivered. The scheme is due to complete in Q2 2027.

Developed in partnership with Wrenbridge, High Wycombe X forms part of Railpen’s growing X portfolio, an industry-first branded collection of small and medium-sized industrial and logistics developments that share a consistent set of market leading characters. Each development has been designed to deliver a best-in-class specification, with strong amenities, exceptional sustainability credentials, and spaces that are fit for the evolving needs of occupiers across a plethora of sectors.

The portfolio is strategically located around the M25 and other key transport corridors, providing direct access to London and the wider UK, while maintaining close proximity to residential areas and end consumers. Phase 2 continues this approach, targeting BREEAM Excellent certification, EPC A+ ratings and net zero carbon in construction, reinforcing Railpen’s commitment to delivering future-ready industrial developments that meet both occupier demand and ambitious sustainability standards.

Alastair Dawson, UK Industrial – Sector Lead at Railpen, commented: “The industrial and logistics sector continues to present a very compelling long-term investment opportunity, one which is underpinned by structural demand driven by e-commerce growth and the continued modernisation of UK supply chains. The demand for high-quality space continues to outstrip supply, and the strong pre-letting interest we’ve secured demonstrates that occupiers increasingly value developments that combine exceptional sustainability credentials, outstanding connectivity, and spaces designed around modern needs.

“High Wycombe X is a prime example of our strategy in action – we’re focused on creating high-quality assets that deliver lasting value for both our members and our occupiers, and High Wycombe X is transforming a former industrial estate into a future-ready logistics hub.”

Tim McClure, UK Managing Director, Activeon, said: “We’re delighted to be joining High Wycombe X as part of our continued growth. Having been part of the High Wycombe community for over 12 years, this new site represents our long-term commitment to the town and our confidence in its future. High Wycombe X provides the ideal space for our operations, with excellent connectivity, high-quality facilities and strong sustainability credentials that align with our ambitions. Signing this lease reflects our confidence in both the development and the opportunity it presents, and we’re looking forward to continuing to serve families in High Wycombe from our new home.”

Max Russell, Associate Director at Wrenbridge, also added: “This is a very exciting time for the High Wycombe market, and an opportune moment to receive planning consent. We’re bringing forward the remaining units on a speculative basis, confident that this level of occupier interest will carry through into this phase and future phases. Delivery of Phase 2 is scheduled for a summer 2027 completion with units ranging from 19,429 to 28,460 sq ft.”

Booker and Activeon will join RH Amar, one of the UK’s leading full-service distributors and growth partners for ambient grocery products, within High Wycombe X. The final stage of the development, Phase 3, has planning in for a 120,000 sq ft unit. The space is currently being marketed on a pre-let or build-to-suit basis, providing flexibility to meet the requirements of a range of occupiers.

Other assets within Railpen’s X portfolio include Dartford X, Waltham X, and South Mimms X, with the latter due to start construction on site in the coming months.

Savills, Adroit Real Estate and Duncan Bailey Kennedy are the joint agents representing High Wycombe X.

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