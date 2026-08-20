Workman Strengthens Retail and Leisure Team with Matthew Gioia Partner Appointment

Workman LLP has strengthened its retail and leisure property management business with the appointment of Matthew Gioia as a partner, marking his return to the firm where he began his property career 16 years ago.

Gioia will co-lead Workman’s London retail and leisure team alongside partner Chris Church, with responsibility for a number of key client relationships as the property specialist continues to invest in its retail and leisure capabilities.

The appointment brings Gioia back to Workman following extensive experience across the UK commercial property sector. He originally joined the company’s Manchester office through its graduate scheme before moving to Savills, where he spent four years.

He subsequently joined MAPP and has spent the past eight years with the business, helping to lead its retail team and developing significant experience in the management of retail property and client portfolios.

His return comes at an important time for the retail and leisure property market, with owners and asset managers increasingly focused on creating well-managed, commercially resilient destinations capable of responding to changing occupier and customer requirements.

Gareth Soar, partner at Workman LLP, said: “Matthew joins a team that’s already delivering great results for our retail and leisure clients, and he brings a wealth of experience in the sector to the role.

“His appointment reflects our continued investment in specialist talent, and I’m confident he’ll play a key part in helping the team grow and continue to deliver a great service for our clients.”

Gioia added: “It’s great to be back at Workman. The firm has grown considerably since I left, but that focus on doing things properly is still very much at the heart of how the team works.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside Chris and the wider team, and to putting my experience to work for our clients.”

The appointment adds further senior-level expertise to Workman’s retail and leisure property management operation, with Gioia’s experience across different property businesses providing a strong platform to support existing clients and the team’s future growth.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals