Senior Marketing Appointment Supports Next Phase of Growth at Newett Homes

Yorkshire housebuilder Newett Homes has appointed Zoe Wheatley as sales and marketing director, recognising the significant contribution she has made since joining the business.

With 22 years of industry experience, Zoe began her career as a sales executive before progressing through a range of senior roles. She joined the Wetherby-based developer as sales and marketing manager in May 2025 and was promoted to head of sales in August the same year.

As sales and marketing director, she will now lead the company’s sales and marketing strategy, driving the sales team to achieve its targets and support the wider objectives of the business.

Zoe’s responsibilities also include raising brand awareness of Newett Homes’ product and its developments, overseeing all aspects of marketing, and ensuring customers continue to receive an exceptional level of service.

Commenting on her new position, Zoe, said: “Newett Homes is an ambitious organisation with a fantastic product, and I’m delighted to have been recognised for my part in driving its success.

“I am excited to build on our strengths, raise standards across sales and marketing, and help the business achieve its growth plans while continuing to enhance the brand and customer experience.”

Established in 2017, Newett Homes is an award-winning housebuilder dedicated to delivering quality-led homes in hand-picked locations. Employing over 70 people, the business currently has 10 active developments, supported by a growing land pipeline.

In April the housebuilder marked a significant step in its growth strategy by acquiring a seven-acre greenfield site in Kirton in Lindsey, Lincolnshire, which is its first development site outside Yorkshire.

In March 2026, it was awarded its first five-star rating from the Home Builders Federation (HBF) recognising the businesses continued commitment to excellence in build quality and outstanding customer experience.

Newett Homes chief executive, Will Newett, said: “Zoe has made a considerable impact on the business since joining us and has demonstrated the leadership, expertise and drive needed to take our sales and marketing function forward.

“Her commitment to developing the team, strengthening our brand and delivering an outstanding experience for our customers will be invaluable as we continue to expand and I look forward to working closely with her as we deliver the next stage of our growth plans.”

For more information about Newett Homes visit https://newetthomes.co.uk/

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