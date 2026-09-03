PKF Campus Receives Best Workspaces Award 2027 Recognition

A workplace landscape with conviction: the PKF Campus by Philipp Architekten brings together work, encounter, landscape and identity.

The PKF Campus in Balingen, designed by Philipp Architekten, has been recognised as part of the Best Workspaces Award 2027. The project is therefore among the awarded workplace environments demonstrating how architecture can give spatial form to corporate culture, human interaction and long-term identification.



Since 2020, Callwey Verlag has honoured outstanding workplace environments and office buildings from around the world through the Best Workspaces Award. The award recognises projects that define office architecture not solely through efficiency, amenities or floor area. Its focus is on places that enable collaboration, foster a sense of belonging and create an atmosphere where people genuinely enjoy spending time.



A Workplace Landscape Rather Than an Office Building



The PKF Campus emerged from the expansion of an established site within the urban fabric of Balingen. Rather than responding with a single dominant volume, the architecture takes the form of an ensemble of four distinct buildings. Each has its own address and character, while remaining grounded in a human scale.



At its centre, a park-like garden links the existing buildings with the new additions. It is not simply residual open space, but the social and spatial heart of the campus: a place between work, exchange and landscape.



Beauty as a Long-Term Strategy



The PKF Campus is guided by a simple conviction: beauty is not an added extra. It is what allows buildings to endure beyond their original function.



A place that moves people is used, cared for and carried forward. Architecture is then not replaced as soon as needs change, but can grow with them. For PKF, this has resulted in a campus that does more than provide space for work: it makes the company’s culture visible and tangible.



The recognition at the Best Workspaces Award 2027 honours this ambition—to create workplace environments that are not interchangeable, but bring together identity, atmosphere and lasting value.

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