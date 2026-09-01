John F Hunt Moves into Basement Construction at Major City of London Scheme

John F Hunt has begun piling and basement construction at 45 Moorfields in the City of London, marking the next stage in the redevelopment of the site formerly known as Tenter House.

The start of Phase 1 follows around nine months of pre-construction activity undertaken in close collaboration with developer Freshwater, preparing the prominent City site for its major transformation.

The initial programme included the demolition of the existing 11-storey building together with extensive enabling works required ahead of the main construction phases.

John F Hunt has now moved into its latest package, with piling operations under way and work progressing towards the construction of a new single-level basement.

The package will also include significant public realm improvements around the development. Plans include the creation of a new plaza together with associated hard and soft landscaping, helping to establish a more attractive and accessible setting around the new building.

John F Hunt’s current programme is expected to continue through to January 2027.

Paul Bland, Chief Executive Officer of John F Hunt Limited, said: “The start of piling marks the next stage in the delivery of the Tenter House development.

“Having completed the pre-construction programme, our focus is now on progressing the works while continuing to coordinate closely with developers Freshwater, project managers Buro Four, cost consultants Exigere and the wider project team.”

The wider 45 Moorfields redevelopment will ultimately deliver a new 21-storey building, representing another substantial commercial development within the City of London.

McLaren signed a Pre-Construction Services Agreement for the main construction contract last year, providing early contractor involvement as the project progresses towards its principal construction programme.

John F Hunt’s role in the early stages provides an important foundation for that subsequent development, with demolition, enabling, piling and basement works preparing the constrained central London site for the new structure above.

The project also highlights the extensive preparatory work required before vertical construction can begin on major developments within the capital, particularly on complex City sites where demolition, structural works, logistics and interaction with the surrounding public realm must be carefully coordinated.

With the former building now demolished and piling under way, 45 Moorfields is moving from enabling works into physical construction, setting the stage for the delivery of the new 21-storey development and its accompanying public realm improvements.

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