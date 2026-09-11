Panattoni Powers Ahead with 500,000 Sq Ft Wakefield Logistics Development

Panattoni has appointed three leading property agencies to market its major Wakefield 500 development, as construction progresses on one of the largest speculative logistics projects currently being delivered in Yorkshire.

Knight Frank, Colliers and Commercial Property Partners (CPP) have been selected as letting agents for the development at Wakefield Europort in Castleford, where Panattoni is delivering a 500,000 sq ft cross-docked logistics facility.

Panattoni acquired the 23-acre site from Delin Property earlier this year and is developing Wakefield 500 in joint venture with Newport by Panattoni, with the project forming part of the Newport Logistics Fund III investment portfolio. Construction started in June, with the building expected to be ready for occupation in May 2027.

The scale of the speculative investment reflects confidence in West Yorkshire’s logistics market at a time when the availability of modern large-format warehouse space remains constrained.

Wakefield Europort is already an established distribution destination, with major occupiers including Asda, Royal Mail, Haribo, Warburtons and Menzies. Located close to Junction 31 of the M62, the development provides onward access to the M1 and A1(M), connecting occupiers with markets across Yorkshire, the North, Midlands and wider UK.

Rail connectivity provides another important advantage. Wakefield Europort includes a rail freight terminal operated by Maritime, offering businesses an alternative to road-based distribution and supporting the decarbonisation of supply chains.

Wakefield 500 is being constructed to a high Grade A specification, with a 15-metre clear internal height, 56 dock doors, eight level-access doors and yard depths of up to 50 metres. The development will also provide 62 HGV spaces, 384 car parking spaces, EV charging infrastructure and a 2.5 MVA power supply.

Sustainability forms a major part of Panattoni’s development strategy for the scheme. Wakefield 500 is targeting BREEAM Outstanding, net zero carbon in construction and strong EPC performance. Environmental measures include roof-mounted solar PV, rainwater harvesting, water leak detection and energy sub-metering, alongside extensive natural daylight within the warehouse.

Chris Brown, development director at Panattoni, said the building had been designed around the requirements of modern large-scale logistics occupiers, with factors including resilience, labour availability, power, sustainability and access to major consumer markets influencing its specification.

The appointment of Knight Frank, Colliers and CPP will now step up the marketing campaign as construction advances.

Iain McPhail, logistics and industrial property partner at Knight Frank’s Leeds office, said the project was arriving at a time when the supply of large-format logistics accommodation remained severely restricted across both the UK and West Yorkshire.

Rob Whatmuff, director at Colliers, highlighted the combination of road and rail connectivity, workforce availability and modern specification, while CPP director Toby Vernon described Wakefield 500 as one of the most highly anticipated speculative industrial and logistics developments to emerge across the North.

With its combination of scale, multimodal connectivity and ambitious environmental standards, Panattoni Wakefield 500 represents a significant addition to Yorkshire’s logistics development pipeline and a major vote of confidence in the region’s long-term industrial property market.

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