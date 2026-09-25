Robertson to Revive Historic Gamble Building in £15m St Helens Transformation

Robertson Construction North West has been selected to deliver the £15 million transformation of the Grade II-listed Gamble Building, bringing one of St Helens town centre’s most important heritage assets back into public use.

The contractor will restore and extend the Victoria Square landmark to create a new creative, learning and community hub, with St Helens Central Library returning to the building as a central part of the redevelopment.

The revitalised Gamble Building will also accommodate an archive, youth hub, offices, café and flexible communal spaces, creating a multi-purpose civic destination within the heart of the town centre.

Robertson will deliver the project through a two-stage design and build contract. The contractor will initially work alongside St Helens Borough Council and the wider project team to review the proposals, focusing on buildability, value and the practical requirements of restoring and adapting the historic structure.

A key architectural intervention will be a contemporary extension to the rear of the building. This will provide a new entrance facing Gamble Plaza and the soon-to-be-completed St Helens Transport Interchange, helping establish stronger connections between the heritage building, surrounding public realm and the wider town centre.

Dating from 1896, the Gamble Building has played an important role in the civic history of St Helens. However, structural problems resulted in its closure to the public in 2017.

Its restoration will combine the conservation of the Grade II-listed fabric with the introduction of modern facilities capable of supporting a significantly broader range of community, educational and cultural uses.

Main construction is scheduled to begin in December 2026, with completion targeted for May 2028.

The £15 million project forms part of the wider £90 million first phase of St Helens town centre’s regeneration, which is being led by Vinci Building. The broader programme is transforming key parts of the town centre through new buildings, public realm and infrastructure as the council seeks to create a more attractive and accessible destination.

For Robertson, the appointment also provides an opportunity to generate wider economic benefits during construction.

Paul Coyle, regional managing director at Robertson Construction North West, said the business would work with its regional supply chain and the local community to create social and economic value extending beyond the construction period.

The Gamble Building project highlights the growing importance of heritage-led regeneration within UK town centres, where retaining and repurposing existing civic buildings can provide a focal point for wider investment.

By combining restoration with a substantial new extension and renewed public uses, the scheme will return a building closed for almost a decade to the centre of civic life in St Helens.

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