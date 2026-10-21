Demolition Underway as Bradford’s 1,000-Home City Village Regeneration Moves Forward

Major demolition works have commenced in Bradford city centre as plans to transform two former shopping centres into a new residential and mixed-use neighbourhood move into the next stage of delivery.

Wakefield-based Metropolitan Demolition has begun dismantling the former Oastler Shopping Centre, marking a significant milestone in the ambitious City Village regeneration programme being delivered by Bradford Council in partnership with urban regeneration specialist ECF.

The redevelopment will ultimately provide up to 1,000 new homes alongside retail, leisure and community facilities, transforming underutilised city centre land into a new residential neighbourhood designed to support Bradford’s long-term regeneration ambitions.

ECF with Metropolitan Demolition

Metropolitan Demolition has been appointed to undertake an extensive eight-month clearance programme at the Oastler site, removing the former shopping centre and surrounding buildings to prepare the land for residential development.

The initial works will unlock the first phase of City Village, comprising 97 two and three-bedroom townhouses, with construction currently expected to begin in summer 2027.

The demolition programme also includes the Bazaar building and properties at 22–24 Rawson Road, previously occupied by Bradford Brewery.

Alongside the Oastler works, Metropolitan Demolition is progressing a separate clearance programme at the former Kirkgate Shopping Centre, another key location within the wider City Village masterplan.

A six-month internal strip-out is already underway at Kirkgate, with external demolition scheduled to commence in spring 2027.

The removal of the former retail buildings will release further development land, enabling the delivery of hundreds of apartments across two subsequent phases of the regeneration programme.

Together, the two sites will play a central role in reshaping Bradford’s urban landscape, replacing ageing retail infrastructure with new housing, commercial opportunities and public spaces.

The redevelopment reflects a broader shift in town and city centre regeneration, where former shopping centres and retail assets are increasingly being repurposed to accommodate residential-led mixed-use developments.

By introducing a substantial new residential population into central Bradford, City Village aims to support existing businesses, encourage additional investment and create a more active and sustainable urban environment.

The enabling works are being supported by the first allocation of funding from £30 million secured through Homes England’s Brownfield, Infrastructure and Land Fund.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority has also committed a further £13 million towards the regeneration programme, demonstrating the importance of public sector investment in unlocking major brownfield development opportunities.

The funding will help address the challenges associated with preparing complex urban sites for redevelopment, including demolition, land clearance and essential enabling infrastructure.

Given the central location of the former shopping centres, careful management of the demolition programme will be essential to maintaining access and minimising disruption to surrounding businesses and public areas.

Simon Dew, Managing Director for Yorkshire and the North East, highlighted the scale and complexity of the works.

“A demolition programme of this scale in an urban centre is a significant undertaking, but every measure is being put in place to minimise the impact – including maintaining access to local businesses,” he said.

The wider professional team supporting City Village includes 5plus Architects, re-form Landscape Architecture, Avison Young, Cushman & Wakefield and Turner & Townsend.

Their involvement reflects the multidisciplinary approach required to deliver a regeneration programme combining new residential accommodation, commercial space, landscape design and improvements to the wider urban environment.

For Bradford, City Village represents an important opportunity to rebalance its city centre, creating a stronger residential community while introducing new uses to sites previously dominated by traditional retail.

The first 97 townhouses will establish the initial residential element of the development, with subsequent phases introducing higher-density apartment accommodation as the former shopping centre sites become available.

With demolition now underway at Oastler and preparatory works progressing at Kirkgate, the City Village programme is moving from planning towards physical delivery.

The redevelopment is expected to play a significant role in Bradford’s continuing transformation, demonstrating how large-scale brownfield regeneration can create new homes, support economic activity and breathe new life into established city centres.

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