Two of Edinburgh’s flagship housing regeneration projects, collectively valued at around £290 million, are facing significant delays following the breakdown of development agreements involving…

£290m Edinburgh Housing Regeneration Plans Hit Setback as Major Construction Deals Collapse

Two of Edinburgh’s flagship housing regeneration projects, collectively valued at around £290 million, are facing significant delays following the breakdown of development agreements involving contractors GRAHAM and Cruden Homes.

At a glance Two of Edinburgh’s flagship housing regeneration projects, collectively valued at around £290 million, are facing significant delays following the breakdown of development agreements involving contractors GRAHAM and Cruden Homes.

The council had previously warned that £33 million of planned expenditure on site remediation and affordable housing construction during the current financial year was being delayed by difficulties in agreeing costs.

Meanwhile, the £170 million Fountainbridge regeneration scheme has suffered a similar setback following the collapse of an agreement with Cruden Homes and Buccleuch Property.

The City of Edinburgh Council is now seeking alternative construction partners to progress its Meadowbank and Fountainbridge developments, which together are expected to deliver 1,169 new homes.

The setbacks come just a year after councillors authorised officers to finalise development agreements with both construction partnerships.

£120m Meadowbank Regeneration Scheme

GRAHAM, alongside Miller Homes and Panacea Property Development, was selected in 2022 to deliver the £120 million Meadowbank regeneration scheme, comprising 705 new homes on land surrounding the redeveloped Meadowbank Sports Centre.

However, prolonged negotiations over construction costs have resulted in the termination of the development agreement.

A report presented to the council’s finance and resources committee confirmed:

“In line with contractual arrangements, the agreement has been terminated and the development will progress with an alternative supplier.”

The council had previously warned that £33 million of planned expenditure on site remediation and affordable housing construction during the current financial year was being delayed by difficulties in agreeing costs.

£170m Fountainbridge Development Faces Further Delays

Meanwhile, the £170 million Fountainbridge regeneration scheme has suffered a similar setback following the collapse of an agreement with Cruden Homes and Buccleuch Property.

In line with contractual arrangements, the agreement has been terminated and the development will progress with an alternative supplier.

Appointed in 2021, the development partners were tasked with transforming the former brewery site alongside the Union Canal into a mixed-use neighbourhood featuring 464 homes, including 186 affordable properties.

Negotiations subsequently broke down over the allocation and sharing of development risk, resulting in the partnership withdrawing from the development agreement.

The council has confirmed that it intends to progress the scheme with an alternative supplier.

Both regeneration projects were originally expected to enter construction this year following extensive pre-construction, architectural design and planning programmes.

Rising Construction Costs Challenge Regeneration Ambitions

The developments highlight the increasingly complex financial and contractual challenges facing local authorities as they seek to deliver large-scale residential and mixed-use regeneration projects.

A third Edinburgh housing development at Coatfield Lane has also experienced delays, with escalating construction costs prompting a redesign of the scheme.

Despite these setbacks, Meadowbank and Fountainbridge remain significant development opportunities for the construction, architecture and property sectors, with the council committed to progressing both schemes through alternative delivery arrangements.

Securing commercially viable construction agreements will now be crucial to unlocking these major regeneration sites and delivering much-needed new and affordable housing across the Scottish capital.