BAM Secures £147m School Rebuilding Contracts in West Sussex and Kent

Construction group BAM has secured two major education contracts worth a combined £147 million, delivering new school facilities in West Sussex and Kent as part of the Department for Education's (DfE) School Rebuilding Programme.

At a glance Construction group BAM has secured two major education contracts worth a combined £147 million, delivering new school facilities in West Sussex and Kent as part of the Department for Education's (DfE) School Rebuilding Programme.

The £102 million project will create facilities capable of accommodating up to 2,400 students, consolidating the school's operations and providing a more integrated learning environment.

Alongside the construction investment, BAM expects the two projects to generate a combined £47 million in social, local and economic value.

The projects include a £102 million redevelopment of Steyning Grammar School in West Sussex and a £45 million rebuild of Bradfields Academy in Chatham, Kent, representing a significant investment in modern educational infrastructure across the South East.

Both schemes will involve the construction of purpose-built teaching facilities, with particular emphasis on accessibility, modern learning environments and maintaining school operations throughout the building programmes.

£102m Redevelopment of Steyning Grammar School

The larger of the two contracts will see BAM deliver a comprehensive redevelopment of Steyning Grammar School, bringing together its three existing sites into a single, purpose-built educational campus.

The £102 million project will create facilities capable of accommodating up to 2,400 students, consolidating the school's operations and providing a more integrated learning environment.

The development will involve the construction of four new buildings, alongside multi-use games areas and an all-weather sports pitch, supporting both academic and extracurricular activities.

Situated within the South Downs landscape, the new campus has been designed to complement its natural surroundings, with the buildings and external spaces intended to integrate sensitively into the local environment.

The redevelopment represents a substantial programme of educational construction, combining new teaching accommodation with sporting facilities and associated external infrastructure.

By consolidating the existing school estate, the project will provide a modern campus designed to support the long-term educational requirements of the surrounding community.

New Bradfields Academy school building

£45m Bradfields Academy Rebuild in Kent

In Chatham, BAM will undertake a £45 million redevelopment of Bradfields Academy, replacing the existing facilities with a new two-storey school designed specifically for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The development will provide modern accommodation for 444 pupils aged between four and 19, including dedicated sixth-form provision.

The new building will incorporate fully accessible teaching spaces, therapy facilities and specialist life-skills accommodation, supporting a broad range of educational and developmental requirements.

Accessibility and inclusive design will be central to the project, ensuring the new school provides a suitable environment for pupils with differing physical, educational and support needs.

These projects showcase BAM's expertise in delivering complex education schemes in live environments while ensuring safe, inclusive and effective learning continues throughout construction.

A key challenge will be delivering the redevelopment while maintaining the academy's day-to-day operations.

BAM will carefully phase the construction programme to minimise disruption, allowing teaching and learning to continue safely while the new facilities are developed.

£47m in Social and Economic Value

Alongside the construction investment, BAM expects the two projects to generate a combined £47 million in social, local and economic value.

The contractor's commitments include creating local employment opportunities, supporting apprenticeships and providing educational engagement activities for young people.

More than 800 hours of curriculum support will be delivered through T-Level programmes and work-experience placements, helping students gain exposure to careers within construction and the wider built environment.

The initiatives are intended to create benefits beyond the completion of the buildings, supporting skills development and employment opportunities within the communities surrounding both schools.

Mark Gibson, DfE Director at BAM UK & Ireland, highlighted the importance of delivering modern educational facilities while maintaining safe learning environments.

"These projects showcase BAM's expertise in delivering complex education schemes in live environments while ensuring safe, inclusive and effective learning continues throughout construction."

Investment in the Future of Educational Infrastructure

The two contracts form part of the Department for Education's wider School Rebuilding Programme, which is focused on replacing and upgrading school buildings across England.

For the UK construction sector, the schemes represent substantial opportunities across structural construction, mechanical and electrical engineering, specialist educational fit-out, accessibility infrastructure and external works.

The projects also demonstrate the increasing importance of designing educational buildings that can accommodate changing teaching requirements while providing safe, inclusive and adaptable environments.

With work beginning on both schemes, BAM will play a central role in delivering two significant additions to the South East's educational estate.

Once completed, Steyning Grammar School and Bradfields Academy will benefit from purpose-built facilities designed to improve the learning experience for thousands of pupils, while providing lasting investment in local communities and public sector infrastructure.