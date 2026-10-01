£1bn Greyfriars Vision Set to Transform Heart of Northampton with 1,220 New Homes

Plans have been formally submitted for a £1 billion transformation of Northampton’s long-derelict Greyfriars site, paving the way for one of the town centre’s most significant regeneration programmes in decades.

Developer ECF is seeking permission from West Northamptonshire Council to create a major new mixed-use neighbourhood incorporating up to 1,220 homes alongside more than 100,000 sq ft of retail, leisure, commercial and community space.

ECF, the development partnership between Homes England, Legal & General and Muse, has submitted a hybrid planning application covering the majority of the regeneration area.

While the wider masterplan is seeking outline approval, detailed consent is being requested for the first 103 homes on the Upper Mounts and Newlands surface car parks. This approach would allow an initial residential phase to progress while subsequent elements of the wider development are brought forward.

At the heart of the proposals is the ambition to turn one of Northampton’s largest brownfield sites into a new town centre neighbourhood where housing is integrated with workplaces, shops, leisure and community facilities.

Significant investment in the public realm also forms part of the vision, with new green and civic spaces planned alongside improved pedestrian routes and connections across the site. Surrounding roads and infrastructure will also be reworked to better integrate Greyfriars with the existing town centre.

A separate planning application has been submitted for the restoration and reuse of Northampton’s listed Corn Exchange.

The heritage building is intended to become a centrepiece within a substantial new public green space, with potential cultural, leisure and food and drink uses helping to introduce activity throughout the day and evening.

Greyfriars has remained a major regeneration challenge since the former Greyfriars bus station was demolished in 2015. Bringing the site back into productive use has subsequently become an important part of Northampton’s wider town centre ambitions.

The scale of ECF’s proposals would see the area move beyond a single-use residential development, creating a broader mixed-use district capable of supporting new homes, employment, commercial activity and community life.

Glyn Mutton, development director at ECF, said: “The Greyfriars application is an exceptional opportunity to reimagine a major part of Northampton town centre, to create a neighbourhood that people will enjoy for generations.

“We are incredibly excited by the potential to bring new life, activity and energy to this important place, with new homes, workplaces and public spaces that will make a tangible difference to the town.”

The scheme reflects a wider shift in UK town centre regeneration, with large brownfield and former infrastructure sites increasingly being redeveloped as mixed-use neighbourhoods rather than relying primarily on traditional retail and commercial uses.

For Northampton, the combination of 1,220 homes, new commercial floorspace, restored heritage assets and substantial public realm could fundamentally reshape this part of the town centre.

West Northamptonshire Council is expected to determine the planning applications in early 2027. Subject to securing approval and progressing construction, the first new homes are expected to be completed and ready for occupation in 2029.

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