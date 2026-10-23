HBC Construction Begins £18m Transformation of Historic Dewsbury Market

HBC Construction has officially commenced work on the £18 million redevelopment of Dewsbury Market in West Yorkshire, marking a major milestone in Kirklees Council’s ambitious programme to regenerate the town centre and revitalise one of its most important historic landmarks.

The project will see the existing market hall undergo a comprehensive restoration and modernisation, preserving its distinctive architectural character while creating an improved retail and community destination designed to support local businesses and attract more visitors.

Scheduled for completion in early 2028, the redevelopment forms a central part of the Dewsbury Blueprint, Kirklees Council’s long-term regeneration strategy aimed at transforming the town centre through investment in public spaces, commercial facilities and key community assets.

A major focus of the construction programme will be the sensitive restoration of the market hall’s historic fabric, including its iconic glazed roof structure and distinctive metal architecture.

These features are integral to the building’s identity and will be carefully preserved and enhanced as part of the wider refurbishment, ensuring that the market retains its heritage character while being adapted to meet the requirements of modern traders and visitors.

The project represents an important investment in Dewsbury’s traditional retail infrastructure at a time when town centres across the UK are increasingly looking to reposition historic markets as vibrant destinations for shopping, leisure and community activity.

To maintain trading activity throughout the construction period, a temporary market has been established across Market Place, Longcauseway and Foundry Street.

The temporary arrangements will enable existing businesses and traders to continue operating while the main market hall undergoes its transformation, helping to minimise disruption to the local economy.

Lee Powell, Managing Director of HBC Construction, welcomed the start of work and highlighted the importance of the scheme to Dewsbury’s wider regeneration ambitions.

“It’s always exciting to get the first spades in the ground and start bringing a project to life,” he said.

“A huge amount of work and planning goes into getting developments to site, and we’re really looking forward to working closely with Kirklees Council and local partners to deliver a new anchor destination for Dewsbury.”

Alongside the physical redevelopment, HBC Construction has committed to delivering wider social and economic benefits through a programme focused on local employment, skills development and community engagement.

The contractor intends to work with local partners throughout the construction phase, ensuring that the investment generates opportunities beyond the restoration of the market building itself.

Powell added: “As with all our projects, we are committed to delivering wider social and economic benefits throughout construction. We have developed a strong social value and employment programme and are keen to leave a lasting legacy in Dewsbury, just as we have in other towns and communities across Yorkshire.”

The Dewsbury scheme will be HBC Construction’s third major market redevelopment project in Yorkshire over the past decade, reinforcing the contractor’s experience in delivering complex public sector regeneration and retail refurbishment schemes.

The company previously delivered Barnsley Markets as part of The Glass Works regeneration programme, which transformed a substantial area of Barnsley town centre into a modern retail and leisure destination.

HBC Construction is also currently undertaking the regeneration of Rotherham Markets, another major investment in traditional market infrastructure and town centre renewal.

These projects demonstrate the growing role of historic markets within wider urban regeneration strategies, where local authorities are seeking to combine heritage preservation with modern commercial facilities and improved public environments.

For Dewsbury, the £18 million redevelopment represents a significant opportunity to strengthen the town’s retail offer, support independent traders and reinforce the market’s position as a focal point for the local community.

The restoration will also contribute to the wider objectives of the Dewsbury Blueprint, which seeks to encourage investment, improve the town centre environment and create a more attractive destination for residents, businesses and visitors.

With construction now underway and completion targeted for early 2028, the redevelopment marks another important step towards delivering a renewed town centre, combining the preservation of Dewsbury’s architectural heritage with investment in its future economic and community life.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals