Plans to revitalise a town centre high street have taken a major step forward with the appointment of a contractor.

Esh Construction will deliver a programme of improvements to transform King Street, in South Shields.

The scheme will see over £9m invested to create a more attractive, welcoming and vibrant environment for residents, businesses and visitors.

The improvements will transform the look and feel of King Street, creating a safer, greener environment with upgraded paving, lighting, seating and signage, alongside new trees and planting.

The project will also improve CCTV, drainage and pedestrian spaces, while reducing street clutter and introducing public art celebrating the town’s identity and heritage.

The investment will build on the wider regeneration of the town centre and will complement the relocation of the South Tyneside College and South Shields Marine School campus.

Cllr Elliott Curry, Lead Member for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Investment, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Esh on board, they have a proven track record in delivering ambitious infrastructure projects.

“King Street is at the heart of South Shields, and this investment is about creating a safer, more appealing environment that attracts more people into the town centre, encourages them to stay longer and supports the local economy.

“Alongside the relocation of the college campus and the significant investment that has gone into the town centre over the last decade, we are creating the conditions for a thriving environment which will sustain new and existing businesses.

“It will also provide a pedestrian-friendly and visually attractive link to the riverside, Foreshore and popular Ocean Road areas.”

Esh Construction was appointed following a competitive tender and will start on site early next year.

Steven Garrigan, Divisional Director at Esh Construction commented: “We are proud to have been appointed to deliver this important investment in South Shields town centre.

“The transformation of King Street will help create a high-quality public space that supports local businesses, encourages people to spend more time in the town centre and strengthens connections to key destinations across South Shields.

“We look forward to working closely with South Tyneside Council to bring the vision for King Street to life and deliver a scheme that will have a positive impact for residents, businesses and visitors for years to come.”

The scheme is being funded through a Community Regeneration Partnership grant.