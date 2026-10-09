Search underway to find development partner for major regeneration opportunity in Worcester

The landmark Shrub Hill Regeneration Quarter, centred on the historic former railway lands at the eastern gateway to Worcester city centre, is now seeking a long-term partner to help deliver one of the region’s most significant regeneration opportunities.

This latest stage for the approximately 35-acre site follows pre-market engagement earlier this year. The Shrub Hill Regeneration Quarter is a strategic priority of Worcestershire County Council and Worcester City Council and has also already attracted Government support.

Worcestershire County Council (“the Council”) and its partners aim to identify an experienced development partner to work closely with to de-risk and deliver development across the regeneration area, linking Shrub Hill Railway Station with Worcester city centre. Savills is advising the Council and its partners.

The Council are also in active discussions with the NHS to potentially facilitate the delivery of a new Community Diagnostics Centre (CDC) for Worcestershire within the next three years.

Over the next 20 years, the Shrub Hill Regeneration Quarter has the potential to deliver over 500 homes, numerous employment opportunities and two hectares of new public space. Centred around the historic former railway lands and the Worcester & Birmingham Canal corridor, the development would create a new gateway to the city centre from Shrub Hill Railway Station.

Sadie Janes, Head of Development at Savills in Birmingham, says: “We are committed to unlocking a residential-led, mixed use development and are confident that the efficient procurement process that has been shaped will identify the right partner to work alongside the Council and maintain the momentum this project has already established. As the historic heart of Worcester’s railway industry, the area has a rich heritage, a distinctive character and a prominent position at one of the city’s main gateways. Alongside its excellent connectivity by rail, road and foot, it has the foundations to become a distinctive mixed-use neighbourhood and deliver a step change in economic activity for Worcester city centre and the wider region.”

Councillor Adam Kent, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member with responsibility for Finance, Corporate Services and Skills at Worcestershire County Council, added: “Shrub Hill is one of the most exciting regeneration opportunities in the region. Combining a rich railway heritage, canal frontage, excellent connectivity and a prime location next to Worcester city centre, it offers a once-in-a-generation chance to transform a key gateway into the city. Our ambition is to create a vibrant new neighbourhood that supports investment, delivers homes and jobs, and strengthens Worcester’s position as a thriving place to live, work and visit. We look forward to working with a development partner who can help turn that vision into reality.”

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