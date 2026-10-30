Muse Secures Major Planning Milestone for £640m Slough Regeneration Delivering 1,539 Homes

Developer Muse and Homes England have taken a significant step forward with their £640 million regeneration of Slough town centre, after councillors resolved to grant planning permission for a major mixed-use development delivering 1,539 homes alongside new offices, retail facilities and extensive public spaces.

The ambitious North West Quadrant scheme will transform the former Thames Valley University campus into a new residential and commercial neighbourhood, supporting the continued regeneration of Slough and strengthening its position as a major business and residential destination within the Thames Valley.

Located immediately beside Slough railway station, the 3.6-hectare site has remained vacant since the closure of the university campus.

The redevelopment will bring the previously unused land back into productive use, introducing new housing, employment opportunities and community facilities within walking distance of the town centre and its transport connections.

Major Mixed-Use Development for Slough

The North West Quadrant masterplan will deliver 1,539 new homes alongside approximately 25,000 sq m of office accommodation and 3,220 sq m of retail space.

The proposals also include a nursery with capacity for 100 children, a community events space and new recreational facilities.

At the heart of the development will be a central park, providing an important green space for residents, workers and visitors while helping establish the identity of the new neighbourhood.

Additional landscaped areas, children’s play facilities and improved pedestrian and cycling routes will encourage movement throughout the development and strengthen connections with the surrounding town centre.

The scheme will also provide 420 parking spaces, supporting the residential and commercial elements of the development.

The combination of housing, offices, retail and community infrastructure reflects a wider approach to urban regeneration, where major developments are increasingly designed to create integrated neighbourhoods rather than isolated residential or commercial buildings.

Construction Programme to Begin in 2027

The project will be delivered through a phased construction programme, allowing different elements of the development to progress over the coming decade.

The hybrid planning application includes detailed proposals for the first phase, which will focus on central and residential development plots.

Subject to the necessary approvals and project arrangements, construction is anticipated to begin in 2027, with the initial phase expected to take approximately four years to complete.

The second and third phases have been submitted in outline and will bring forward the remaining office and mixed-use elements of the masterplan.

These later phases are expected to progress through to 2037, establishing a long-term development programme for the transformation of the former university site.

For the construction and property sectors, the £640 million scheme represents a substantial pipeline of opportunities across residential construction, commercial development, building services, infrastructure and public realm works.

The scale of the redevelopment will also require coordinated planning and delivery to ensure that new buildings, community facilities and transport connections are successfully integrated as the neighbourhood develops.

TP Bennett designed the masterplan and block 1 with Grid Architects designing the remaining residential elements

Building on Muse’s Regeneration Track Record

Muse has been involved in regeneration projects across Slough for more than 13 years through its joint venture partnership with the borough council.

During this period, the developer has helped deliver several major projects, including The Curve, Slough Ice Arena, The Centre leisure facility and the Moxy Hotel.

Its work in the town has also contributed more than 500 new homes, supporting residential growth and improvements to local facilities.

The North West Quadrant development represents a further expansion of this regeneration activity, bringing together Muse’s development experience and Homes England’s role in supporting housing delivery and urban renewal.

Hollie Carlile, Senior Project Manager at Muse, welcomed the latest planning milestone.

“Securing a resolution to grant planning permission for North West Quadrant is an important milestone for the project and for the continued regeneration of Slough town centre,” she said.

Homes England Supports Major Regeneration Investment

Homes England, which owns the former university site, is working alongside Muse to unlock the development potential of the vacant land and support the delivery of new homes and commercial accommodation.

The project aligns with wider ambitions to regenerate underused urban sites, increase housing supply and create sustainable communities supported by employment opportunities and essential infrastructure.

Charlotte O’Mahony, Project Director at Homes England, highlighted the importance of the development to Slough’s long-term growth.

“The scheme will deliver much-needed new homes alongside workspace, shops and high-quality public spaces, demonstrating Homes England’s commitment to working collaboratively with partners to unlock regeneration, support economic growth and create sustainable and thriving communities,” she said.

A New Residential and Commercial Destination

The North West Quadrant scheme is expected to play an important role in reshaping the area surrounding Slough railway station, creating a substantial new neighbourhood that combines residential accommodation with commercial and community uses.

Its location close to the station will provide access to regional and London transport connections, making the development particularly relevant to residents and businesses seeking well-connected accommodation.

The inclusion of a major office building will also support Slough’s commercial property market, while the proposed retail facilities and nursery will provide services for the growing local population.

For the wider built environment, the project demonstrates how large-scale regeneration can transform previously developed land into a new urban district, combining housing delivery with investment in public spaces and employment infrastructure.

Although the council’s resolution to grant planning permission represents a major step forward, the scheme must still complete the remaining planning requirements before formal consent is issued.

With the first phase targeted to begin in 2027 and the wider programme extending towards 2037, the £640 million North West Quadrant development is positioned to become one of Slough’s most significant regeneration projects.

Once delivered, the transformation of the former Thames Valley University campus will introduce 1,539 homes, substantial office and retail accommodation, and new community facilities, creating a mixed-use neighbourhood at the heart of the town’s ongoing regeneration.

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