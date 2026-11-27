Developer HUB has secured planning backing for a major £380 million transformation of Romford’s Liberty Shopping Centre, unlocking the potential for up to 900 new rental homes alongside modern retail accommodation, commercial facilities and enhanced public spaces.

At a glance Three buildings rising to 10, 13 and 23 storeys will accommodate 380 apartments at the Western Road and South Street gateway, close to Romford railway station.

A further 112 homes will be delivered across two buildings of six and 10 storeys near Market Place.

The proposals build upon nearly £23 million of investment by Redical and retailers since the company acquired The Liberty in 2022.

Working in partnership with shopping centre owner Redical, HUB plans to revitalise the established retail destination through a comprehensive regeneration programme that will introduce residential development while strengthening Romford’s commercial offering.

Designed by architectural practice shedkm, the masterplan involves the selective demolition and redevelopment of parts of The Liberty, creating 8,900 sq m of new and upgraded commercial space and 3,300 sq m of new public realm.

The first phase will deliver 492 residential apartments across five buildings, significantly transforming the town centre’s architectural landscape.

Three buildings rising to 10, 13 and 23 storeys will accommodate 380 apartments at the Western Road and South Street gateway, close to Romford railway station. A further 112 homes will be delivered across two buildings of six and 10 storeys near Market Place.

The development will also introduce flagship retail units, a new public square and improved pedestrian connections, creating a more accessible environment for residents, shoppers and businesses.

Future phases could incorporate a dedicated health hub, workspace for local makers and the conversion of the existing 12-storey Mercury House office building into up to 100 apartments.

Securing planning approval for this masterplan is a significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of The Liberty and a major vote of confidence in Romford town centre. Damien Sharkey, Managing Director of HUB

Damien Sharkey, Managing Director of HUB, said:

“Securing planning approval for this masterplan is a significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of The Liberty and a major vote of confidence in Romford town centre.”

The proposals build upon nearly £23 million of investment by Redical and retailers since the company acquired The Liberty in 2022.

The regeneration reflects the changing role of traditional shopping centres across the UK, with developers increasingly integrating residential, retail, commercial and community facilities to create more diverse and sustainable town centre environments.

For the construction, architecture and wider built environment sectors, the £380 million development represents a substantial opportunity across residential construction, structural engineering, building services, commercial refurbishment, retail fit-out and landscaping.

Subject to a Section 106 agreement and any direction from the Mayor of London, the masterplan could become a significant example of how established retail destinations can be successfully reimagined to support housing delivery, economic growth and the long-term regeneration of UK town centres.