Peel Waters has secured planning approval for a revised Liverpool Waters masterplan, reshaping one of the UK’s largest waterfront regeneration projects to reflect changing market conditions, construction costs and emerging development opportunities.

At a glance Including 1,275 homes brought forward under separate planning consents, the overall residential provision will total just over 7,100 properties, compared with the original target of 9,000.

Retail, restaurant and leisure accommodation has been scaled back from 880,000 sq ft to around 278,000 sq ft.

Construction is already progressing at Central Docks, where contractor GRAHAM is delivering a £71 million infrastructure package designed to unlock approximately 2,350 new homes.

Liverpool City Council has approved significant amendments to the ambitious 60-hectare docklands regeneration scheme, reducing the maximum development floorspace by approximately eight million sq ft while accelerating investment across the city’s Northern Docks.

The revised masterplan will guide construction and development across five waterfront neighbourhoods through to 2041, with the regeneration surrounding Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium being brought forward from 2036 to the current decade.

Reshaping Liverpool’s Waterfront

The updated proposals pave the way for up to 5,836 additional homes, with 20% designated as affordable housing. Including 1,275 homes brought forward under separate planning consents, the overall residential provision will total just over 7,100 properties, compared with the original target of 9,000.

Commercial accommodation has also been significantly revised, with proposed office floorspace reduced from approximately 3.4 million sq ft to 1.25 million sq ft. Retail, restaurant and leisure accommodation has been scaled back from 880,000 sq ft to around 278,000 sq ft.

Several proposed landmark towers have been reduced in height, although the tallest planned building at King Edward Triangle retains its 174-metre height limit.

The revised framework also removes all basement parking, reducing the maximum number of parking spaces from 13,100 to 2,370.

This updated framework reflects the considerable investment already made by Peel Waters and our partners, while providing the flexibility needed to respond to evolving market demand and future opportunities. James Whittaker, Managing Director of Peel Waters

Major Infrastructure Investment Unlocks Future Development

Construction is already progressing at Central Docks, where contractor GRAHAM is delivering a £71 million infrastructure package designed to unlock approximately 2,350 new homes.

The works form part of an £81 million investment programme, supported by £55 million of funding from Homes England and £26 million from Peel.

A new five-acre waterfront park, featuring more than 3,000 trees, is also scheduled to open in spring 2028, creating a significant new green space within the emerging neighbourhood.

James Whittaker, Managing Director of Peel Waters, said:

“This updated framework reflects the considerable investment already made by Peel Waters and our partners, while providing the flexibility needed to respond to evolving market demand and future opportunities.

“With over £81m of infrastructure investment committed at Central Docks, Princes Dock nearing completion and a clear vision for future neighbourhoods, Liverpool Waters is entering an exciting new chapter that will continue to create homes, jobs, investment and opportunities for Liverpool and the wider city region.”

Despite the reduction in overall development floorspace, Liverpool Waters remains a substantial long-term opportunity for the construction, architecture, engineering and property sectors, with continued investment in residential development, commercial accommodation, essential infrastructure and public realm improvements set to transform the city's historic waterfront over the next 15 years.