Natural Power supports Valorem on €220m refinancing of 192 MW renewable portfolio in France

Natural Power, a leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, has provided technical due diligence to support the successful €220 million refinancing of Valorem’s Project Atlas, a 192 MW portfolio of renewable energy assets across France.

The transaction involved the refinancing and legal restructuring of 15 renewable energy assets, comprising eight onshore wind farms, six operational solar photovoltaic (PV) plants and a battery energy storage project.

Natural Power was appointed as technical advisor to the lenders, undertaking comprehensive technical due diligence across the portfolio. Its assessment covered asset technologies, operational performance, grid connections, electricity offtake arrangements, operations and maintenance contracts, asset management agreements and the technical assumptions underpinning the financial model.

Axelle Foix, Principal Due Diligence Advisor at Natural Power, said: “Project Atlas is a significant transaction involving a diverse portfolio of renewable energy technologies. Our role was to provide the lenders with a comprehensive and independent technical assessment, examining operational performance, contractual frameworks, energy yield and long-term asset considerations.

“By drawing on our multidisciplinary expertise across wind, solar and battery storage, we delivered the detailed technical insight needed to support the refinancing process.

“We’re delighted to have contributed to this important transaction, which strengthens Valorem’s ability to invest in future renewable energy projects and supports the continued growth of clean energy infrastructure in France.”

Gauthier Leibenguth, Project Finance & Investment Manager, said: “We would like to thank the Natural Power team for its key role as technical advisor on the ATLAS portfolio.

“Mobilising a broad team across multiple asset technologies while meeting tight timeline constraints was essential to this deal. Natural Power’s deep familiarity with our wind assets, built through previous standalone financing audits, combined with strong reactivity and a collaborative approach, was key to keeping the transaction on schedule.”

The transaction demonstrates Natural Power’s ability to deliver multidisciplinary technical advisory services for complex renewable energy portfolios, supporting lenders, investors and asset owners throughout the financing and refinancing process. More here: www.naturalpower.com/uk/expertise/service/advisory/due-diligence

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