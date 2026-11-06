Savills Earth Capital Advisors advises Anglo Renewables on sale of 50 MW BESS project to Kinetics

Savills Earth Capital Advisors (“SECA”) has advised Anglo Renewables on the sale of Kitwell, a fully consented 100 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project near Birmingham, to Kinetics Technologies Holdings for an undisclosed sum.

The project is expected to connect to the grid in 2028 and represents the latest transaction on which Savills has advised Anglo Renewables, following the sale of Hebden and Rock Farm solar schemes. The acquisition is Kinetics’ first project in the UK BESS market and a significant step forward in delivering flexible, low-carbon energy infrastructure.

Battery energy storage is playing an increasingly important role in supporting the UK’s transition towards a more renewable energy system. By storing electricity when generation exceeds demand and releasing it when it is needed, BESS projects can help manage fluctuations in renewable power generation, strengthen the resilience of the electricity network and support security of supply.

Henry Grant, Director at Savills Earth Capital Advisors, comments: “Supporting Anglo Renewables on another successful transaction is an important milestone for our team. Battery energy storage will be vital to the continued expansion of renewable power generation in the UK, helping to balance supply and demand and improve the resilience of the electricity system. Kitwell is a fully consented project, and we are pleased to have advised Anglo Renewables on its sale to Kinetics Technologies Holdings.”

James Stone, Managing Director, Anglo Renewables, says: “We’re delighted to have completed the sale of Kitwell, battery storage project near Birmingham. This transaction reflects our continued focus on developing high-quality projects. We look forward to seeing Kitwell progress towards construction and operation”

Mehmet Katmer, General Manager, Kinetics, adds: “The completion of Kitwell marks a milestone for Kinetics. Battery storage has an important role to play in keeping the grid flexible and reliable, and we look forward to delivering an operating BESS project as part of our strategy to deliver 800MW of low and zero carbon assets across Europe.”

Kinetics was advised by Freeths (legal) and DNV (technical).

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