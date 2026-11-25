New research from the energy comparison experts at Uswitch has revealed the London borough councils reporting the highest renewable electricity shares in their administrative buildings, with Harrow,…

Harrow Borough Council reports the highest renewable electricity share among London councils, at 11.5%, followed by Islington (10%) and Havering (9.3%) [1]

Croydon Borough Council consumes the most electricity in its administrative buildings, at 15.7 million kWh, [2] almost twice as much as Kensington and Chelsea, which uses 8.4 million kWh [2]

Islington generates the most on-site renewable electricity, at 401,000 kWh, followed by Harrow (256,000 kWh) and Newham (202,000 kWh) [1]

Ben Gallizzi, energy expert at Uswitch.com, provides comments on the findings.

New research from the energy comparison experts at Uswitch has revealed the London borough councils reporting the highest renewable electricity shares in their administrative buildings, with Harrow, Islington and Havering topping the ranking.

At a glance Islington reports the highest volume of on-site renewable electricity generation, at 400,953 kWh, despite ranking second for the proportion of its electricity consumption this represents.

[1] Harrow follows with 256,000 kWh, [1] while Newham Borough Council ranks third for renewable electricity generation, producing 201,890 kWh.

Based on Freedom of Information (FOI) data from London borough councils, the research examines electricity consumption in administrative office buildings, as well as figures for on-site renewable electricity generation, and its reported contribution to total electricity consumption.

Renewable energy generated and consumed by the top 10 London boroughs

Harrow Borough Council reports the highest proportion of its total electricity consumption being met by on-site renewable electricity generation among the London councils in the dataset, at 11.50%.[1] Islington Borough Council ranks second at 10.00%, followed by the London Borough of Havering at 9.30%.[1]

Islington reports the highest volume of on-site renewable electricity generation, at 400,953 kWh, despite ranking second for the proportion of its electricity consumption this represents.[1] Harrow follows with 256,000 kWh,[1] while Newham Borough Council ranks third for renewable electricity generation, producing 201,890 kWh.[1]

The findings highlight differences in both the volume of renewable electricity generated on-site by London councils and the proportion of their overall electricity consumption that this generation represents.

Table 2: Renewable electricity generated and consumption for each London borough council

Rank Council Total amount generated on site (kWh) Renewable electricity % of total electricity consumption 1 Harrow Borough Council 256,000 11.50% 2 Islington Borough Council 400,953 10.00% 3 London Borough of Havering 95,136 9.30% 4 Tower Hamlets Borough Council 30,354 6.00% 5 Westminster City Council 80,908 5.76% 6 Newham Borough Council 201,890 4.90% 7 Enfield Council 155,321 4.24% 8 Wandsworth Borough Council 56,813 4.00% 9 Greenwich Borough Council 28,100 1.29% 10 Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea 50,000 1.00%

Source: Uswitch.com

Electricity consumption by council administrative buildings

Croydon Borough Council has the highest electricity consumption among London councils in the research, using 15.7 million kWh across its administrative office buildings.[2] The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea ranks second, consuming 8.4 million kWh, followed by Camden Borough Council at 5.6 million kWh.[2]

Newham Borough Council ranks fourth, consuming 5.5 million kWh, while Bromley uses 4.3 million kWh and Brent consumes 4.2 million kWh.[2]

Croydon's administrative buildings consume almost twice as much electricity as those in Kensington and Chelsea, the second-highest council in the ranking. These figures highlight the substantial differences in electricity consumption across London's local authorities.

Table 1: Electricity consumption for each London borough council

Rank Council Total amount of electricity consumed by administrative office buildings (kWh) 1 Croydon Borough Council 15,739,034 2 Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea 8,389,716 3 Camden Borough Council 5,620,566 4 Newham Borough Council 5,549,402 5 Bromley Borough Council 4,356,000 6 Brent Borough Council 4,212,116 7 Southwark Borough Council 4,036,854 8 Islington Borough Council 3,998,998 9 Enfield Council 3,661,956 10 Tower Hamlets Borough Council 3,404,755

Source: Uswitch.com

Ben Gallizzi, energy expert at Uswitch.com comments: “Local councils have a real opportunity to lead by example when it comes to the transition to cleaner energy. Public buildings use a lot of electricity to keep essential services running, so exploring ways to generate more renewable energy on-site and source electricity from renewable tariffs can make a real difference.

“These findings show how differently London’s boroughs are tackling it, with some boroughs generating considerably more of their own electricity than others. While every council faces different challenges, investing in renewable energy could help reduce reliance on conventional energy sources and support longer-term sustainability goals.

“Understanding how much electricity buildings consume, where that energy comes from and what opportunities exist to make buildings more efficient is an important first step. By reviewing their energy use and exploring the options available, councils can identify practical ways to make their operations cleaner and contribute to the UK's wider transition towards a more sustainable energy system.”

For more advice on energy savings, visit Uswitch.