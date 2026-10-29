Galldris clears lithium-ion charging from canteens and offices at Sizewell C

Batteries were being charged where people eat and work. Armorgard’s VoltHub, a purpose-built ventilated unit, now gives civil engineers at Galldris a dedicated place to store and charge them on site.

Galldris Group has moved lithium-ion battery charging out of canteens and offices at Sizewell C and into Armorgard‘s VoltHub, a purpose-built, ventilated unit with integrated fire suppression.

As a major UK civil engineering contractor, delivering complex, often critical infrastructure projects, Galldris manages a large volume of power tools and battery-powered equipment on busy, high-risk sites.

Before VoltHub, batteries were being charged in canteens and offices which put a fire hazard in the rooms where people eat and work, while trailing cables added trip hazards of their own. Furthermore, there was no purpose-built, lithium-ion-specific storage or segregation and nothing in place to deal with thermal runaway if a battery did fail. Chargers were regularly misplaced, meaning batteries weren’t always charged properly.

This set-up presented a serious risk as well as a major compliance issue, prompting calls from Galldris’ own health and safety team to urgently address the situation with a scalable solution.

From Hinkley Point C to Sizewell C

Galldris were drawn to Armorgard as a lithium-ion battery storage and charging partner having seen its technology in action at a Safety Forum led by the Sizewell C health and safety team.

The principal contractor was also encouraging a safer charging setup. In particular, it saw Armorgard’s flagship VoltHub unit as the right solution ahead of new Class-L fire-safety standards coming into force, and wanted a unit that could connect directly to the site’s fire alarm system.

The selection was further reinforced by the direct experience of Julian Beard, Galldris Group’s Health and Safety Manager on the Sizewell C project, who had used VoltHub while part of the safety team in the intake tunnels at Hinkley Point C

A VoltHub VH16 being deployed

How VoltHub works on site

VoltHub is a ventilated unit, purposefully-developed for storing and charging lithium-ion batteries on site, with integrated fire suppression that deals with battery-related incidents while high-performance ventilation stops heat building up inside. The batteries themselves are held in lockable storage, which gives the site clear accountability for who has what.

Offering further risk mitigation, an integrated fire alarm connection means VoltHub becomes part of the site’s emergency systems, and its IP-rated construction is built for demanding site conditions. For added portability, it’s easy to move so teams can set up safe charging wherever and whenever they need it.

Commenting on choosing VoltHub, Julian Beard, Health and Safety Manager for Galldris Group on the Sizewell C project, said: “Introducing VoltHub across the site was one of the first initiatives I implemented, especially after seeing the benefits it offered when I worked on Hinkley Point C, including easy storage, improved fire safety, no trailing cables, and desks and tables free from clutter. This enables people to eat and work in peace, without constant beeping in the background. Since using the VoltHub station at SZC, we have reduced damage and product loss, as it has enabled operatives to take responsibility for their own equipment.”

The results

Charging at Galldris is now organised and centralised, and health and safety teams and site management have greater confidence in how batteries are stored and charged. Galldris reports stronger compliance with the new Sizewell C fire-safety standards (a closer fit with what tier-one contractors require) and the company says this has helped it to be seen as a leader across the project and the wider business.

Matt Partridge, Head of Product Development at Armorgard, said: “Charging batteries in canteens and offices puts a fire risk in the rooms where people eat and take their breaks. VoltHub gives site teams a dedicated place to do it instead, with ventilation to stop heat building up and fire suppression in case a battery does fail.

“Julian first used VoltHub at Hinkley Point C, and he chose it again as one of his first initiatives at Sizewell C. That means a lot to us because it’s a decision made by someone who has seen the unit working on a live site, and we’re also pleased to hear it has reduced damage and product loss at Galldris. When operatives have a secure place to charge their own equipment, they take more responsibility for it.”

To find out more about VoltHub or to arrange a demonstration, contact the Armorgard team on 023 9238 0280 or visit https://www.armorgard.co.uk/products/battery-charging-units/volthub/

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