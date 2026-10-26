NHS SBS launches Hard FM3 framework to support safer, more resilient healthcare estates

Leading corporate services provider, NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS) has launched its third-generation Hard Facilities Management framework, Hard FM3, providing NHS organisations and the wider public sector with a compliant route to access a comprehensive range of hard facilities management services, maintenance solutions and specialist estates support.

Procured in accordance with the Procurement Act 2023, the framework provides a transparent, flexible and efficient route to market. Replacing the current Hard Facilities Management framework (Hard FM2), it has been developed in response to demand for more efficient procurement routes that help estates and capital teams procure essential services efficiently while responding to pressures including ageing infrastructure, increasing statutory and regulatory requirements, workforce constraints, backlog maintenance and the transition to net zero.

Worth up to £400 million over its full-term, the new Hard FM3 framework runs from 20 October 2026 to 19 October 2028, with the option to extend to 19 October 2030. It provides access to suppliers across 28 specialist lots, ranging from building management systems, electrical and mechanical maintenance, medical gas pipeline services and statutory inspections, critical ventilation services, standby power systems, estates consumables and fully managed hard FM services.

The launch comes at a time when NHS estates face significant challenges. The latest Estates Returns Information Collection (ERIC) data from NHS England show the estimated cost of eradicating backlog maintenance across the NHS estate continues to grow and has now risen to £15.9 billion, highlighting the importance of effective maintenance, compliance and asset management strategies.

Unlike many frameworks that focus on a narrow range of services, Hard FM3 brings together specialist and managed service solutions under a single route to market, helping organisations reduce procurement complexity, strengthen operational resilience and access expertise for planned and reactive works.

The framework places particular emphasis on supporting statutory compliance, building safety and long-term estate transformation. The framework also incorporates sustainability and social value considerations and is structured to encourage participation from both national suppliers and SMEs through a regional delivery model.

Olivia Mallett, Principal Category Manager, said:

“Estates teams are managing increasingly complex challenges, from ageing infrastructure and backlog maintenance to statutory compliance and the transition to more sustainable estates.

“Our Hard Facilities Management 3 Framework (SBS10524) has been designed to meet the evolving needs of NHS and wider public sector organisations by providing a compliant, flexible and efficient route to market.

“Procured in accordance with the Procurement Act 2023, the framework provides a transparent and effective way for organisations to access the expertise and services they need, while supporting competition, supplier diversity and value for money.

“We are proud to offer a framework that supports statutory compliance, estate resilience, value for money and sustainability and long-term improvement across public sector estates.”



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