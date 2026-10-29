Robertson Construction Secures £29m Contract to Transform Aberdeen School for 434 Pupils

Robertson Construction has been appointed as main contractor for the £29 million redevelopment of St Peter’s RC School in Aberdeen, following financial close on a major education project that will transform Old Aberdeen House into a modern primary school.

The ambitious scheme, commissioned by Aberdeen City Council and designed by JM Architects, will combine the refurbishment of an existing building with a substantial new extension, creating improved teaching facilities and specialist learning environments for up to 434 pupils.

The project is being delivered through hub North Scotland’s North Schools Programme and represents a significant investment in Aberdeen’s education infrastructure, supporting the council’s commitment to providing high-quality learning environments for children and the wider community.

Construction is scheduled for completion during winter 2027/28, with the new school expected to become operational in early 2028.

Major Refurbishment and New School Facilities

The redevelopment will see Old Aberdeen House comprehensively refurbished and adapted to accommodate the educational requirements of St Peter’s RC School.

The existing building will be transformed to provide 14 modern classrooms, alongside a general-purpose teaching room and dedicated nurture and sensory facilities.

These specialist spaces will support a range of learning needs, providing flexible environments designed to enhance pupils’ educational experiences and wellbeing.

A new extension will complement the refurbished building, introducing a purpose-built sports hall, dining hall and staff facilities.

Together, the refurbished accommodation and new construction will create a two-stream primary school capable of accommodating up to 434 pupils.

The scheme has been designed by JM Architects, with the architectural approach bringing together the adaptation of an existing property and the provision of new educational accommodation.

For the construction and public sector property industries, the project demonstrates the opportunities associated with repurposing established buildings for modern educational use, while incorporating new facilities to meet changing operational requirements.

The combination of refurbishment and extension will require careful coordination between the existing structure and newly constructed elements, ensuring the completed school operates as a cohesive educational environment.

Investment in Modern Learning Environments

The £29 million redevelopment forms part of Aberdeen City Council’s investment in education infrastructure, with a focus on creating improved learning spaces and facilities that can support pupils and teaching staff for years to come.

The inclusion of dedicated nurture and sensory accommodation is a particularly important element of the project, reflecting the growing emphasis on providing inclusive and adaptable educational environments.

Alongside traditional classroom accommodation, these facilities will offer additional spaces to support pupils with different learning and developmental needs.

The new sports and dining halls will also enhance the school’s wider facilities, creating improved spaces for physical education, school activities and daily operations.

Elliot Robertson, Chief Executive Officer of Robertson Group, welcomed the appointment and highlighted the importance of the organisation’s established relationship with Aberdeen City Council and hub North Scotland.

“Reaching contract close at St Peter’s is an important milestone and reflects the strength of our longstanding partnership with hub North Scotland and Aberdeen City Council,” he said.

“Together, we are building on a strong track record of delivering high-quality schools and creating a modern learning environment that will support pupils, staff and the wider community for generations to come.”

Strengthening Aberdeen’s Education Infrastructure

The project represents another important milestone in the delivery of public sector education facilities across the north of Scotland.

Through hub North Scotland’s North Schools Programme, local authorities and delivery partners are working together to progress investment in school buildings and improve educational accommodation.

Robertson Construction’s appointment will bring its construction expertise to the refurbishment and extension of Old Aberdeen House, with the programme focused on delivering a modern school environment within the agreed timeframe.

The redevelopment will also demonstrate how existing buildings can be adapted for educational purposes, combining refurbishment with new construction to provide facilities suited to contemporary teaching requirements.

Councillor Martin Greig, Convener of Aberdeen City Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee, welcomed the progress being made.

“I am delighted that we are actioning this important priority. Pupils will benefit from the significantly enhanced learning environment that is being created for them,” he said.

“The new build will have excellent facilities, high-quality spaces and improved amenities. It’s great to see this advanced stage of construction. It is very satisfying to make this major project happen.”

Completion Targeted for Early 2028

With financial close achieved and Robertson Construction appointed as main contractor, the project is progressing towards the delivery of a significantly improved educational facility for Aberdeen.

The construction programme is scheduled to conclude during winter 2027/28, allowing the new St Peter’s RC School to become operational in early 2028.

Once complete, the development will provide 14 classrooms, specialist teaching and support spaces, a new sports hall, dining facilities and accommodation for staff.

The £29 million investment will create a modern two-stream primary school with capacity for 434 pupils, bringing together refurbished accommodation and new facilities within a single educational environment.

For Aberdeen City Council, the project represents a substantial commitment to improving local school infrastructure, while for Robertson Construction and JM Architects, it provides an opportunity to deliver a major public sector development combining architectural adaptation, modern construction and enhanced educational facilities.

The transformation of Old Aberdeen House will ultimately provide St Peter’s RC School with a new home designed to support the educational needs of future generations.

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