Willmott Dixon Set to Deliver £36m Transformation of Berwick’s Maltings Theatre

Willmott Dixon is set to lead a major £36 million redevelopment of the Maltings Theatre in Berwick-upon-Tweed, following a decision by Northumberland County Council’s Cabinet to support the contractor’s appointment for the landmark leisure and cultural regeneration project.

The proposed £29 million construction contract represents a significant step forward for the transformation of the popular arts venue on Eastern Lane, with preliminary works targeted to begin in November, subject to final funding approval.

The project will deliver a comprehensive redesign of the existing theatre, creating a modern, accessible cultural destination incorporating improved performance facilities, cinema screens, hospitality spaces and community amenities.

Central to the redevelopment is a reconfiguration of the building’s internal layout, bringing the main theatre, café bar and dining facilities together on a single level. The new arrangement is designed to improve accessibility, enhance visitor circulation and take greater advantage of the venue’s prominent position overlooking the River Tweed.

The lower floors will undergo substantial remodelling to accommodate a main cinema auditorium alongside a smaller boutique cinema screen, with direct access from Shoe Lane. Additional facilities will include a dedicated rehearsal room, meeting space and new public areas positioned above the principal theatre level.

The improvements are intended to strengthen the Maltings’ position as a leading cultural and entertainment destination in Northumberland, supporting the town’s wider visitor economy while providing more flexible facilities for performances, film screenings and community activities.

However, the redevelopment remains subject to final financial approval after the overall project budget increased by £7.7 million to £36 million.

Northumberland County Council’s Cabinet has agreed to accept £28.5 million in funding through the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, alongside a further £2 million allocation from the authority’s strategic regeneration budget.

A request for an additional £2.6 million in borrowing will now require approval from the full council before the project can proceed. The contractor appointment is also subject to the council’s call-in process.

The revised budget incorporates the provision of temporary facilities at Berwick Barracks, allowing the Maltings to continue delivering cultural activities and performances while its existing building undergoes redevelopment.

Subject to the remaining approvals, preliminary construction activities are expected to commence in November, with the principal building works scheduled to begin in the new year.

The transformed Maltings Theatre is currently programmed to reopen in spring 2029.

Beyond the construction investment, the scheme represents an important element of Berwick’s ongoing regeneration ambitions, combining cultural infrastructure with hospitality, entertainment and improved public accessibility.

The redevelopment also highlights the role that investment in established arts and leisure buildings can play in revitalising town centres, attracting visitors and supporting local businesses.

For Willmott Dixon, the anticipated appointment would add another significant public sector leisure and cultural project to its construction portfolio, delivering a modernised venue designed to serve residents, performers and visitors for generations to come.

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