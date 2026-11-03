Heat network sector confident but underprepared for HNTAS, new industry research warns

New research among industry stakeholders reveals a GB-wide gap between confidence and capability ahead of the forthcoming Heat Network Technical Assurance Scheme (HNTAS) within the wider new regulatory framework.

The research, commissioned by Guru Systems, the market-leading provider of heat network hardware, software and analytics, found that 90% of respondents believe their networks will meet the draft HNTAS metering and monitoring requirements without major changes.

Yet the findings suggest that this confidence may be overstated.

Despite high self-reported confidence, no key draft HNTAS requirement was identified by more than 27% of respondents.

Such is the knowledge gap that nearly one in five respondents mistakenly believe HNTAS will be largely voluntary. 12% believe it will only apply to networks receiving public funding.

More than 75% did not identify that the draft technical specifications require high-frequency automated data collection. The same number are unaware that they will need to comply with data protection and cybersecurity requirements for metering data. Only a quarter of respondents identified the expected need for a formal metering and monitoring strategy.

These gaps indicate a sector that is not yet aligned on what the draft HNTAS rules demand.

Operational readiness is similarly limited. Only a quarter of organisations proactively manage their heat networks and just 26% have full instrumentation across their portfolio, despite both being key to compliance as defined in the draft HNTAS documents. Plus, there is equally low awareness of who is responsible for compliance.

This lack of readiness suggests many operators may face significant challenges once HNTAS is implemented.

Casey Cole, CEO of Guru Systems, comments: “Our research shows a considerable gap between confidence and practical readiness. Without action, this disconnect could create operational, financial and compliance risks for the sector.”

The research, from the Guru Systems ‘HNTAS: The Confidence Paradox Report’ also highlights a big difference across the regions. London recorded the highest rate of proactive heat network management, at 45%, five times higher than Wales or Yorkshire and the Humber (9%).

Only 9% in Wales recognise the need for high-frequency automated data collection. Just 4% have fully instrumented networks with automated data collection.

Scotland had the highest proportion of respondents that believe HNTAS will be voluntary.

These disparities risk creating uneven compliance and inconsistent network performance across regions.

Casey Cole continues: “Heat networks need to perform well across every region of the country to effectively contribute to energy security and affordability. The Government must communicate the proposed requirements of the new regulations more consistently and heat network operators must engage with the changes, build the necessary capability and put the systems in place to succeed.”

Download the full Report now.

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