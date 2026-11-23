Prologis UK has completed or started 2,719,000 sq ft of refurbishment work across 18 units in 2026, the largest volume the business has undertaken in a single year.

At a glance Prologis UK has completed or started 2,719,000 sq ft of refurbishment work across 18 units in 2026, the largest volume the business has undertaken in a single year.

Since January, Prologis has completed 1,610,000 sq ft of refurbishments, with many of the facilities located in the Midlands within the logistics 'Golden Triangle'.

These include the comprehensive refurbishment of the 356,310 sq ft DC2 at Prologis Wellingborough Victoria Park , following a long period of occupancy.

Since January, Prologis has completed 1,610,000 sq ft of refurbishments, with many of the facilities located in the Midlands within the logistics 'Golden Triangle'.

These include the comprehensive refurbishment of the 356,310 sq ft DC2 at Prologis Wellingborough Victoria Park, following a long period of occupancy.

The refurbishment included upgraded offices, a new entrance atrium, breakout canteen and outdoor amenity space. Within the warehouse, concrete floors were repaired and refinished, dock doors and levellers replaced, and new LED lighting, sprinklers and rooflights installed. External improvements included cladding repairs, yard and gatehouse upgrades, rooftop solar panels and EV charging points.

Alongside completed projects, work is currently underway on a further 1,109,000 sq ft of refurbishments. The largest project is the 496,181 sq ft DC8 at Prologis Park Marston Gate, which will receive a programme of improvements similar to that at Prologis Wellingborough Victoria Park, designed to provide flexible, sustainable logistics space and extend the useful life of the existing building.

Paul Weston, Regional Head at Prologis UK, said: “I believe our approach to refurbishments across the UK portfolio is market-leading. That is reflected in the feedback we receive from customers, agents and investors visiting these facilities.

“Our refurbishment programme supports local economies and businesses through multi-million-pound investments that make the most of our assets and extend their commercially viable lifespan.

“For our customers, the benefit is clear: an efficient, sustainable warehouse on an established logistics park, ready for operation.”

The value of Prologis' refurbishment programme is demonstrated by the recent letting of Marston Gate DC7 to a new customer on a ten-year lease. The refurbished facility will support the customer's long-term operations.

Delivered with trusted construction partners, the 2026 programme reflects Prologis' continued investment in its UK portfolio, bringing high-quality logistics space back to market in established locations. With all refurbishments targeting an EPC A rating, the programme is designed to extend the useful life of existing buildings while meeting customers' evolving operational requirements.

Prologis Wellingborough Victoria Park DC2 is available for immediate occupancy. Prologis Park Marston Gate DC8 will be available from May 2027. For more information visit prologis.co.uk