More than 300 guests gathered at London’s Barbican Centre on 3 November for the inaugural Planet Mark Sustainability Summit, a day dedicated to connecting businesses, sharing practical sustainability insights and showcasing the power of collaboration in driving meaningful environmental change.

Building on the success of eight years of the Planet Mark Awards, the new full-day Summit brought together Planet Mark Members and industry guests from a diverse range of sectors, including property and construction, legal, financial and business services, retail and hospitality.

With three central themes – Connect, Inspire and Share – the event provided a dynamic programme of expert presentations, interactive sessions and networking opportunities, enabling delegates to exchange experiences, explore common challenges and discover new approaches to reducing their carbon emissions.

“For eight years, the Planet Mark Awards have celebrated our community and those driving continuous positive change,” said Avital Johanan, Managing Director of Planet Mark. “This year, we have built on that legacy with the introduction of the Sustainability Summit, creating a platform for meaningful conversations, peer learning and collaboration.

“We were delighted to see more than 300 people come together to share their challenges, successes and inspiring stories. The Summit was designed to help accelerate our attendees’ carbon reduction journeys while building valuable relationships and creating commercial opportunities that benefit everyone.”

Keynote speakers included Sir Tim Smit, co-founder of the Eden Project, alongside Planet Mark strategy consultants Sabrina Wrabley, Ella Revitt, and Richard Garnham. Other notable speakers included: Cleanology Chairman Dominic Ponniah; Peak PEO CEO Alex Voakes; Hypnos Managing Director David Baldry; and Social Value Portal CEO Guy Batlle. Their contributions formed part of a varied programme designed to give delegates both fresh perspectives and practical ideas they could take back to their organisations. The benefits and challenges presented by AI were discussed, alongside the importance of people in the sustainability journey.

Conversations, ideas, connections, and award-winning solutions

A particular highlight was the opportunity to hear directly from winners of the Planet Mark Sustainability Changemaker, Action and Innovations, and Business Impact Awards. Through presentations and shared experiences, the award-winning individuals and organisations demonstrated how sustainability can be embedded into business strategy and translated into tangible results.

The Sustainability Changemaker winners highlighted how they were inspiring action, challenging conventional thinking and integrating sustainability into everyday decision-making, often finding innovative solutions to complex problems.

For eight years, the Planet Mark Awards have celebrated our community and those driving continuous positive change Avital Johanan, Managing Director of Planet Mark

Winners of the Action and Innovations Awards showcased successful projects and campaigns delivering positive impact across areas including engagement, communications, events, construction, retrofit, infrastructure and energy-efficient design.

All Planet Mark Members were automatically entered into the Planet Mark Business Impact Award, and winners demonstrated how analysing their annual carbon footprint data had helped identify opportunities, deliver measurable emissions reductions and drive continuous improvement.

The event also provided plenty of opportunity for informal networking and exploration. Hosted at the iconic Barbican Centre, one of the UK's leading arts and cultural venues, delegates were able to visit its spectacular Conservatory, home to a vibrant collection of more than 1,500 species of plants and trees.

Shaping a more sustainable future

James Hyett, CEO and co-founder of headline event sponsor AYKO, said: “The Planet Mark Sustainability Summit provided a valuable opportunity to connect and gain insights from fellow businesses dedicated to shaping a more sustainable future.”

Reflecting on the success of the inaugural event, Avital Johanan concluded: “Designed around participation, we are delighted that our first Sustainability Summit delivered on our commitment to open conversation, peer learning and collaboration.

“Change happens together. Bringing businesses together to share knowledge, celebrate achievements and learn from one another is essential if we are to accelerate progress. We are already looking ahead to next year's event and to creating even more opportunities for Members and guests to gain insights from fellow businesses committed to a more sustainable future.”

https://www.planetmark.com

The Planet Mark Sustainability Changemakers Award winners, left to right: Kate Page, Head of Impact, Fooditude; Alex Voakes, CEO, Peak PEO; Helen McDonald, Managing Director, Solupak; Daisy Hunter, Sustainability and Innovations Manager, Jangro Ltd; and Richard Barker, Founder, Hill Cross Furniture.

Avital Johanan, Managing Director of Planet Mark



