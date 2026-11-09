Robertson reports 85% reduction in operational carbon intensity

Robertson has reduced operational carbon intensity by more than 85% compared with its original 2014/15 reporting baseline, according to its latest environmental, social and governance (ESG) report.

At a glance Operational carbon intensity, measured in tonnes of carbon per £1 million of turnover, fell by 16.7% year on year.

During 2025–26, Robertson spent £323.4 million within 40 miles of its projects, representing 66% of reported spend, and £370.7 million with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), representing 76%.

It also donated more than £600,000 to local communities through cash, in-kind support and materials.





The 2025–26 report also records 8,292 lives enhanced since 2020 through employment, work placements, apprenticeships, qualifications and mentoring, towards a target of 10,000 by 2030.

During the reporting year, Robertson supported 772 apprentices on its projects, provided 229 work experience placements and helped 92 people from disadvantaged backgrounds into new employment. A further 360 people completed formal qualifications on its projects. In total, the business recorded 1,663 lives enhanced during the year.

Operational carbon intensity, measured in tonnes of carbon per £1 million of turnover, fell by 16.7% year on year. The report identifies fleet decarbonisation, lower-carbon site set-ups, renewable electricity tariffs and improved energy management as contributing factors. A shift towards refurbishment, retrofit and decarbonisation projects also contributed. The annual comparison uses the 2020 reporting scope, while the 85% reduction is measured against the original 2014/15 scope.

Robertson aims to generate zero emissions from offices, fleet and construction sites within its operational control by 2030. Separately, its Carbon Footprint+ programme measures wider supply chain emissions using spend-based estimates alongside supplier and product-specific data.

Elliot Robertson, Chief Executive Officer, Robertson Group, said: “As a family-owned business with a long-term outlook, we believe that success should be measured not only by what we deliver, but by the legacy we leave behind.

Our Responsible Business strategy provides the framework for that ambition and remains central to how we operate, how we make decisions and how we define success.

“Our Responsible Business strategy provides the framework for that ambition and remains central to how we operate, how we make decisions and how we define success.”

The report highlights a growing focus on helping people overcome barriers to employment through partnerships with education providers, employability organisations and community groups.

Working with Bradford College and local employability partners, Robertson adapted its Ideal Candidate programme to support young adults facing barriers to employment. Two participants secured roles and 12 progressed into further education. The programme also provided work experience placements on the Airedale Hospital project.

A new partnership with MCR Pathways is creating mentoring, work experience and career insight opportunities for young people experiencing disadvantage. Robertson has also expanded Ideal Candidate into prison settings, providing employability workshops, careers advice and training to help participants prepare for employment.

The report also highlights work by RFM (Robertson Facilities Management) through its partnership with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Alongside maintaining 600 buildings, RFM has supported the installation, repair and maintenance of publicly accessible defibrillators, with 26 installed or repaired through the programme.

During 2025–26, Robertson spent £323.4 million within 40 miles of its projects, representing 66% of reported spend, and £370.7 million with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), representing 76%. It also donated more than £600,000 to local communities through cash, in-kind support and materials.

Since 2020, Robertson has generated £1.42 billion in equivalent social value through activities including employment and skills opportunities and spending with local businesses, SMEs and social enterprises. It achieved its original £1 billion target in 2024–25, five years ahead of schedule.

Future priorities include developing skills, improving supply chain carbon data and implementing Social Impact+, a framework designed to help supply chain partners increase their social impact.