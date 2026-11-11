Signify launches intelligent Signify Interact features designed to make connected lighting smarter and simpler to deploy, operate and manage

AI-powered capabilities deliver greater operational insight and more intuitive lighting management for indoor and outdoor applications

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today introduced a series of Signify Interact innovations designed to help customers manage their lighting more intelligently and effectively.

Spanning indoor and outdoor applications, the new features build on Signify’s connected lighting leadership, while making it simpler for customers to deploy, operate and manage.

The developments include proactive fault management, energy monitoring for recreational sports, connected solar lighting, and AI-powered product insight. For indoor environments, Signify introduces Interact Building Insights, improvements to commissioning and lighting management, expanded building integration, and new options that make the Interact ecosystem more open and flexible.

“Customers want connected lighting to do more than remotely manage light points. They want systems that help them reduce energy use, simplify operations, respond faster to maintenance needs and make better decisions across their buildings and cities,” said Greg Nelson, EVP, Systems and Services, Signify. “With these developments, we are building on capabilities our customers already rely on while making them simpler to deploy and easier to use. By connecting lighting with wider building systems, turning data into actionable insights, identifying faults earlier, expanding connected solar and making product knowledge easier to access through AI, we are helping customers solve real operational challenges and get more value from every light point.”

Smarter management for outdoor lighting

Connected outdoor lighting gives cities a distributed infrastructure for managing assets, energy use and services. With Smart Faults, Signify Interact helps customers identify and respond to operational anomalies faster by correlating events, highlighting recurring operational anomalies and automating follow-up actions. It can detect intermittent communications, unreported component replacements, recurring faults and abnormal energy consumption, supporting earlier intervention, fewer unnecessary site visits and more accurate asset records. Smart Faults is available globally as an additional Signify Interact capability.

Signify is also adding energy monitoring to Interact for recreational sports. Facility managers can view energy consumption by individual field or court, track trends over time, and calculate totals and averages without installing additional energy meters. The capability is included in the Advanced tier of Field & Court software services.

For connected solar lighting, Signify Interact now makes solar asset, operational, energy, fault and lighting-control data available through secure APIs. This allows customers to integrate solar lighting into existing smart-city, asset-management and municipal applications, supporting coordinated operations and improving fleet visibility, reporting, and fault response. The APIs are now available globally.

The Signify Smart Assistant provides conversational access to trusted product knowledge within Signify connected-lighting platforms. Users can ask questions in natural language and receive source-backed answers from approved documentation, helping them find information and guidance faster.

Customers want connected lighting to do more than remotely manage light points. Greg Nelson, EVP, Systems and Services, Signify

Making connected lighting simpler and more valuable with Signify Interact for Intelligent Buildings

For indoor environments, Signify is making connected lighting easier to deploy, operate and integrate across buildings including offices, schools, hospitals, shops, warehouses and industrial facilities. Together, these developments help customers better manage energy use, simplify operations, speed up maintenance, and make better use of building data. Through cloud services, APIs and building integrations, Interact makes lighting data actionable, effectively positioning lighting as part of a wider digital building ecosystem.

Interact Building Insights brings energy performance, system health and maintenance information into a cloud-enabled dashboard. Customers can monitor energy performance across buildings, identify faults, track device operating hours, and access relevant device and spare-part information.

A beta Interact AI capability allows users to explore building data using natural-language questions, helping them find the information they need without navigating multiple reports and dashboards.

Updates to the Interact Builder toolset simplify commissioning through off-site, offline and Bluetooth-assisted workflows, while expanded lighting behaviors allow occupancy response, daylight settings, hold times and vacancy levels to be adapted to different spaces. The new IRT9030 IR commissioning remote supports faster and more precise commissioning.

The LCN1870 gateway connects Interact to cloud services and supports BACnet and local API integrations, helping integrate lighting with compatible building applications. Europe-based cloud services are also available to support data residency and compliance requirements.

Additional portfolio updates include the KT200 Sensor DALI Extender Kit, which adds sensing and control to DALI-2 luminaires; a Push Button Interface Module enabling third-party wall switches to work with Interact; and a new NatureConnect skylight surface-mounted kit, expanding installation options for bringing the indoor daylight experience into more spaces.

For more information, click: signify.com/global/prof/connected-lighting

For indoor innovations, click: signify.com/global/prof/connected-lighting/interact-for-intelligent-buildings

For outdoor innovations, click: signify.com/global/prof/connected-lighting/interact-for-outdoor-spaces