As the construction industry becomes increasingly data-driven, contractors need technologies that connect machines, operators and project teams more seamlessly. Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) and Trimble are taking the next step toward that vision with a fully integrated excavation solution designed to boost productivity and simplify operations.





The collaboration combines Volvo CE’s expertise in excavators and operator assistance technology with Trimble’s established machine control and connected construction technology.

An integrated in-cab experience through the Volvo Co-Pilot touchscreen display helps operators work more accurately and productively while reducing complexity.

Start of production is planned for select Volvo excavators and markets in Q1 2027, with further details to be announced closer to launch.

To help contractors hit tight project deadlines and maximize jobsite profitability, Volvo CE and Trimble are integrating the Trimble Earthworks grade control platform directly into the Volvo Co-Pilot display on its F-series excavator platform. The solution uses Trimble’s real-time 3D guidance to help operators reach target grade faster, reduce costly rework and limit manual grade checks, supporting safer, more productive jobsites.

Building on previous work integrating the Trimble Earthworks grade control platform with Volvo Dig Assist excavator machine control, this solution extends the technology to Volvo CE’s F-series excavator platform to better connect workflows across the office, the jobsite and the machine. Integrating the technology into the Co-Pilot display eliminates extra in-cab hardware, speeds up daily software management and simplifies support.

"Fleet owners need technology that makes an operator's work easier, not more complicated. Integrating Trimble Earthworks directly into our excavators and Co-Pilot gives users clear guidance right from the cab. It helps crews hit target grade on the first pass, cut down on rework and protect project timelines," said Matthew McLean, Product Manager, Assist Systems at Volvo CE.

Connecting the field and the office is essential to keeping today’s construction projects on schedule and on budget Scott Crozier, senior vice president, civil construction at Trimble

Connecting the digital jobsite

The platform supports 3D constructible models, real-time guidance and connected workflows that allow project information to move more efficiently between field and office teams.

“Connecting the field and the office is essential to keeping today’s construction projects on schedule and on budget,” said Scott Crozier, senior vice president, civil construction at Trimble. “Integrating Trimble’s Earthworks positioning hardware and software into the Volvo F-series platform simplifies digital workflows and makes high-precision 3D machine control even more accessible to Volvo customers. This is a big win for jobsite productivity and operator efficiency, and we’re excited to deliver these benefits to Volvo operators.”

Consolidating Trimble Earthworks within the Volvo Co-Pilot environment gives crews a streamlined, single-screen interface that simplifies complex excavation. This intuitive setup shortens the learning curve for operators while enabling precise grading that minimizes staking and material waste.

The companies will continue technical development and validation ahead of launch, and ordering and support details will be announced closer to the start of production.