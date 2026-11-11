Sync Energy helps power sustainable industrial development at Triangle 45, Leeds

Sync Energy has supplied and supported the installation of 26 dual EV chargers at Triangle 45 (T45), a brand-new industrial and trade counter development in Leeds, helping deliver future-ready charging infrastructure that complements the site's strong sustainability credentials.

Developed as a high-specification industrial estate comprising 23 flexible commercial units, T45 has been designed with sustainability at its core. Alongside solar PV panels and LED lighting, the development features on-site EV charging facilities, ensuring occupiers and visitors have access to reliable electric vehicle charging from day one.

Reliable performance

Sync Energy, working with engineering consultancy Cudd Bentley and installation contractor Ivegate, provided an EV charging solution that combined ease of installation, technical performance and long-term reliability. The close collaboration between the project team ensured the charging infrastructure met the practical needs of the development while supporting its environmental ambitions.

The project features 26 of Sync Energy's 7kW Dual Floor Pro Chargers, selected for their innovative design and installation efficiencies. Requiring just a single electrical supply to each dual charger and arriving ready for installation, the units helped reduce installation time and labour requirements, delivering a cost-effective solution for the development.

Balancing the load

Maximising the site's available electrical capacity, Sync Energy also supplied 15 CT Clamps to enable dynamic load balancing across the installation. This intelligent technology allows the chargers to monitor and manage available power, ensuring efficient operation while protecting the site's electrical infrastructure as demand changes.

Throughout the project, Sync Energy worked closely with Cudd Bentley, providing technical expertise and ongoing support from specification through to installation. This collaborative approach helped ensure the EV charging infrastructure aligned with the wider sustainability objectives of the development, creating a future-ready solution for occupiers and visitors alike.

Tom O'Gara of Cudd Bentley said: ‘Triangle 45 was designed with sustainability and future occupier needs firmly in mind, so it was important that the EV charging infrastructure reflected those ambitions. Working with Sync Energy gave us confidence that we were specifying a solution that was straightforward to install, technically robust and backed by excellent support throughout the project.’

Karmvir Hundal, Business Development Manager at Sync Energy, said, ‘Triangle 45 is a fantastic example of how collaboration between consultants, contractors and manufacturers can deliver the best outcome for a project. By working closely with Cudd Bentley and the installation team, we were able to provide an EV charging solution that offers installation efficiencies, intelligent load management and a reliable charging experience for future occupiers. We're delighted to have played a part in such a forward-thinking development.’

For more information about the Sync Energy EV charging range, visit sync.energy.