Nearly two-thirds of UK supply chain leaders say AI is delivering competitive advantage, as reliable power shapes decision making

New research from Prologis and The Harris Poll finds consumer delivery expectations, energy constraints, AI adoption and supply chain agility are reshaping logistics networks.

UK supply chain leaders are adapting to faster delivery expectations, increasing energy demands and the growing use of AI, according to the 2027 Prologis Global Supply Chain Outlook. Conducted in partnership with The Harris Poll, the survey included 262 UK supply chain decision-makers as part of a global study of more than 1,800 business leaders.

Paul Weston, Regional Head of Prologis UK, said: “Businesses are striving to meet rising expectations for speed and reliability while managing the energy demands of increasingly sophisticated supply chain operations. Today, energy is an important consideration when businesses assess where and how to grow. Forward planning of energy needs alongside location, transport and workforce needs can help organisations build supply chains that are better prepared for changing demands.”

The survey, conducted August - September 2026 with respondents holding director-level or higher roles in organisations with 250+ people, identified four key factors shaping UK supply chains:

Fast delivery is the new norm. Among UK respondents whose organisations deliver to end consumers, 71% said their organisation offered same-day or next-day delivery in 2026, compared with 35% in 2019. Same-day delivery rose from 14% to 29%. Speed and reliability of delivery was ranked highest by respondents when asked how they look to differentiate from their competitors.

AI is becoming a competitive asset. Nearly two-thirds (65%) of UK respondents said AI and automation were helping their organisations gain an edge or pull ahead of competitors. By comparison, 13% said competitors’ adoption of AI was diminishing their market position. The most commonly cited uses of AI were improving operational efficiency (61%), supporting workforce decision-making (53%) and improving customer experience (49%).

Energy is shaping where companies locate and invest. Power reliability was the most influential factor in respondents’ next major logistics location decision, cited by 41%, ahead of transport access and labour availability (both 28%). Six in ten respondents said rising energy costs had significantly affected their supply chain operating costs over the past 12 months. More than half (56%) said their organisations systematically factor energy-reliability premiums into site acquisition or lease decisions.

UK organisations are also investing in energy measures. Over the past 12 months, 47% said they had made or accelerated investment in battery energy storage, 46% in long-term renewable energy agreements and 43% in on-site solar or wind generation.

Together, the findings point to supply chains designed to serve customers faster, compete through technology and respond to disruption. Reliable power is becoming integral to that planning, alongside transport access and labour availability.

The full report, 2027 Global Supply Chain Outlook, is available