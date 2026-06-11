Derbion Masterplan Secures Green Light for 1,150 New Homes in Derby City Centre

A major regeneration programme set to reshape Derby city centre has moved a significant step forward after plans to deliver more than 1,150 new homes received planning approval.

Shopping centre owner Derbion has secured consent for an ambitious mixed-use masterplan that will transform two prominent redevelopment sites, supporting Derby’s long-term vision to create a more vibrant and sustainable city centre.

The approved proposals focus on the former Eagle Market site and the nearby Bradshaw Way Retail Park, both of which have been identified by Derby City Council as priority regeneration areas within its wider Vision for Derby strategy.

The largest element of the scheme will see the long-vacant Eagle Market site redeveloped to provide 674 new homes across six residential buildings. The plans aim to breathe new life into a key city centre location that has remained underutilised since the closure of the historic market complex.

Meanwhile, the Bradshaw Way Retail Park site will accommodate a further 478 homes, including a landmark 14-storey residential tower that is expected to become a defining feature of Derby’s evolving skyline.

Derbion said the development forms a central part of its broader strategy to diversify the city centre by creating a thriving mixed-use destination where people can live, work and socialise. Alongside new homes, the wider vision seeks to strengthen Derby’s retail, leisure and hospitality offer by increasing footfall and supporting local businesses.

The company believes that encouraging more people to live in the city centre will help attract additional investment from retailers, food and beverage operators and leisure brands looking to benefit from a growing residential population.

The professional team behind the proposals includes Leonard Design Architects, Currie & Brown, Bidwells and Waterman.

Beth McDonald, Managing Director at Derbion, described the masterplan as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to contribute to the revitalisation of Derby’s historic heart.

She said the approval represented an important milestone in delivering much-needed new homes while creating the conditions for further economic growth and investment across the city centre.

The development is expected to play a pivotal role in Derby’s regeneration ambitions, helping to transform underused sites into vibrant new neighbourhoods that support the city’s future prosperity.

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