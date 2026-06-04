Jewson signed as new Lincoln City sponsor

Builders merchant Jewson has signed a new sponsorship agreement with Lincoln City, following the club’s promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

Jewson branded pads will now adorn around 300 seats in the LNER Stadium, while the provision of six season tickets for the Branston Legends Lounge allows the merchant to provide loyal customers with the opportunity to support their local club, at a time when tickets are in high demand.

The partnership also comes at an important time for Jewson Lincoln, which has recently received investment to upgrade its facilities. The shop floor and building externals have been rebranded, while the layout has been reorganised to improve customer experience. The branch’s product range has been reviewed and updated in line with customer feedback, to better align with their projects and improve stock accuracy. Additionally, three local trade experts have joined the team.

Neil Bristow, Branch Manager for Jewson Lincoln, said: “Lincoln City’s journey over the last decade has been incredibly inspiring and mirrors a lot of what we’re trying to achieve here in the branch. The club has grown the right way through strong leadership, investment in young talent, real community engagement and a shared vision throughout the organisation, and that’s something that resonates strongly with us as a team.

“The timing of this partnership aligns with investment into our branch and customer experience, so it feels like a natural fit at an exciting moment for both organisations, and there’s already been a real buzz among customers since the sponsorship was announced.

“For us, this is about more than just branding. It’s an opportunity to strengthen relationships with customers, spend time with them socially and reward their loyalty, while supporting a club that means so much to the local community. We hope this is the start of a long-term partnership that continues to grow alongside both the club and our customer base.”

Bobby Copping, Head of Commercial for Lincoln City, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Jewson on board as a Club Sponsor. They are a well-established name within the construction sector with a strong local presence in Lincoln and a national reputation for supporting the trade.

“Their commitment to service and customer experience aligns strongly with our own values, and we’re pleased to be working together at such an exciting time.”

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