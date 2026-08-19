CIOB publishes free building regulations and Building Safety Act advice for clients

A new guide to help construction clients better understand their responsibilities under Building Regulations and the Building Safety Act has been published by the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB).
The free guide is aimed at anyone commissioning building work on behalf of a business, public body, charity or other non-domestic organisation. It clearly sets out a client’s legal duties under the Building Safety Act 2022, as well as helping identify which projects are and are not subject to Building Regulations.
The guide also includes a checklist clients are recommended to follow in advance of each project, which covers checking the competence of experts, confirming processes for managing compliance and checking if their project is categorised as a high-risk building.
Ayo Allu, Chair of CIOB’s Client Steering Group, said: “As a client your role is no longer simply to commission construction work. You should help ensure it is properly planned, managed and delivered in compliance with the Building Regulations, keeping in mind the decisions you make before and during the project influence safety, quality and compliance.
“You are not expected to be a technical expert. However, you are expected to make informed decisions, appoint competent people, provide necessary information to your contractor and estate manager, maintain records and remain engaged throughout the project.
“It is not uncommon for projects to be derailed when clients are unaware of the level of involvement they need to have and only realise when it’s too late. By empowering clients to make good decisions from the outset and fulfil their legal obligations, their relationships with their contractors are likely to be easier and their projects more successful.”
To download the new guide visit CIOB Building Regulations August 2026.pdf
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