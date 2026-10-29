Aldi Accelerates £370m UK Expansion with Seven New Supermarket Openings in November

Aldi is accelerating its UK supermarket expansion with plans to open seven new stores during November 2026, forming part of a wider £370 million investment programme aimed at strengthening its retail property portfolio and bringing new shopping facilities to communities across the country.

The latest openings represent another significant step in the discount supermarket chain’s long-term growth strategy, which includes an ambition to operate 1,500 stores nationwide.

The investment reflects Aldi’s continued confidence in physical retail development, with new supermarket construction, property acquisitions and store fit-outs playing an important role in supporting the retailer’s expansion.

The seven new supermarkets will open in Basildon, Essex; Newport on the Isle of Wight; Matlock, Derbyshire; Stepney Green and Willesden in London; Orrell, Wigan; and Waterlooville, Hampshire.

The geographical spread of the openings demonstrates Aldi’s strategy of expanding into both established residential communities and urban locations, increasing access to its supermarket offering across different regions of the UK.

Major Investment in New Retail Developments

The November openings form part of Aldi’s wider £370 million investment programme, which is supporting the continued growth of its UK store network.

The retailer previously announced plans to open 80 new supermarkets over a two-year period, underlining its commitment to expanding its physical retail presence.

This programme has already gathered momentum, with Aldi opening an average of one new store every week during September.

For the construction and commercial property sectors, Aldi’s ongoing expansion represents a significant pipeline of retail development opportunities, supporting demand for supermarket construction, refurbishment, specialist fit-out services and associated building infrastructure.

New supermarket developments typically involve a range of specialist construction disciplines, including structural works, mechanical and electrical installations, refrigeration systems, lighting, external works and car parking infrastructure.

The continued rollout of new stores also highlights the importance of suitable development sites and the role of commercial property teams in identifying locations capable of supporting long-term retail operations.

Supporting Local Communities and Employment

Alongside expanding Aldi’s retail estate, the seven new supermarkets are expected to create hundreds of employment opportunities across their respective communities.

The openings will also provide additional shopping facilities for residents, strengthening local retail provision and increasing consumer choice.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi, highlighted the importance of continued investment in new store locations.

“Demand for new Aldi stores remains strong, and we want more shoppers to be able to enjoy our high-quality products at low prices,” he said.

“Opening seven stores in November is another big step in our growth plans. It will create hundreds of local jobs and bring Aldi’s value to thousands more shoppers across the country.”

The retailer’s expansion strategy is focused on identifying locations where new supermarkets can meet established demand while supporting the long-term growth of its customer base.

For local communities, supermarket developments can provide important investment in retail infrastructure, helping to improve access to everyday shopping facilities and supporting employment opportunities.

Continued Growth Across the UK Retail Property Market

Aldi’s latest announcement comes as major supermarket operators continue investing in their physical estates, recognising the importance of modern retail environments alongside the development of online and digital services.

The discount retailer’s long-term target of 1,500 UK stores demonstrates the scale of its property ambitions and the potential for further investment in new supermarket developments.

The expansion is also significant for the wider retail construction sector, where supermarket operators remain important clients for contractors, architects, engineering consultancies and specialist building services providers.

As Aldi continues to grow its store network, the delivery of efficient, well-located retail buildings will remain central to its development strategy.

The November openings will add seven further locations to the company’s expanding portfolio, following a sustained period of investment and new store delivery throughout 2026.

With its £370 million investment programme supporting continued development and a long-term ambition to reach 1,500 stores, Aldi is reinforcing its position as a major investor in the UK’s retail property sector.

The latest openings demonstrate the retailer’s commitment to expanding its supermarket estate, creating employment opportunities and delivering new retail facilities for communities across the country.

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