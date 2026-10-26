Oxford analysis links circular approaches to business benefits in 74% of real-world lighting projects studied

Signify, the world leader in lighting, today published an analysis of real-world lighting projects ahead of COP31 in Antalya. The analysis was conducted by the University of Oxford’s Circular Economy and Sustainability Lab and Academics for Circular Economy e.V., with support from Signify.

Researchers analyzed 50 real-world lighting projects that applied circular approaches, and 37 projects reported capital, maintenance, or financing benefits. The findings show that the next phase of the energy transition must go beyond energy savings to preserve resources, infrastructure, and economic value.

Rethinking full replacement

Hospitals cannot simply close a ward to upgrade lighting, and airports must keep operations running during modernization. In tunnels, replacing every component can mean costly work that extends far beyond the lights themselves. Yet full replacement is often the default when technology changes.

The analysis suggests an alternative: assess what is already in place, upgrade what needs improvement, and retain what still works.

Key findings

The projects spanned 10 sectors, including hospitals, schools, airports, offices, ports, tunnels, and municipal infrastructure. Across the 50 projects, circular approaches were associated with:

Lower capital or maintenance costs in 37 projects

Extended asset life in 31 projects

Retention of assets or materials in 26 projects

Avoidance of downtime or disruption in 23 projects

Avoidance of full replacement in 20 projects

Energy savings were also reported in 36 projects, with a median reduction of 59.5%.

“Innovation should not automatically mean replacement,” said Mario Giordano, Global Head of Public & Government Affairs at Signify. “The real measure of circularity is our ability to deliver better outcomes with fewer new resources. When poles, cables, housings, and other infrastructure are still fit for purpose, the most sustainable upgrade is often to build on what is already there.”

The hidden costs of full replacement

Lighting upgrades involve more than a new light source. Installations can include housings, drivers, optics, wiring, controls, and mounting systems, plus poles, cabinets, and other outdoor infrastructure.

Replacing an entire installation can mean discarding working components and adding construction, installation, and disposal work.

This illustrates the business implications across sectors. Dublin Port Tunnel upgraded approximately 1,800 light points within its existing infrastructure; Signify estimates that the approach resulted in €3 million in capital savings compared with installing a completely new LED system.

Assessing whole-life value

Circularity does not mean retaining equipment indefinitely. It means choosing the most effective solution based on performance, cost and whole-life value, whether through repair, retrofit, refurbishment, reuse or replacement.

“This is not an argument against replacement,” said Priya Saikumar, doctoral researcher at the University of Oxford. “It is an argument against making replacement the starting point. The smarter question is: What do we need to improve, and what can we retain?”

Overcoming systemic barriers

The analysis finds that barriers to circular approaches are often systemic rather than technical. Product design; limited access to spare parts and repair information; and gaps in financing, ownership arrangements, data, and expertise can prevent viable solutions from scaling. Procurement focused on upfront costs, along with limited reuse channels and reverse logistics, can create further obstacles.

To address these barriers, the report calls for greater collaboration between industry and policymakers and for procurement approaches that recognize whole-life value, upgradeability, and the value of retained infrastructure.

“That’s why Signify created Signify Circle: a program that puts the white paper’s circularity principles into practice. It combines circular design, spare parts, upgrade kits, lifetime optimization, and Light-as-a-Service to keep lighting products and components in use longer and preserve their value,” said Mario Giordano, Global Head of Public & Government Affairs at Signify. “By bringing these elements together, Signify offers end users and specifiers a clearer framework for choosing solutions based not only on product characteristics but also on how they are designed, maintained, upgraded, and used throughout their life cycle.”

Building on energy efficiency with resource efficiency

The shift to LED lighting has demonstrated the benefits of energy efficiency. The next opportunity is to use resources more efficiently: extend asset lifetimes, reduce demand for virgin materials, and preserve the value of existing infrastructure.

As electrification accelerates worldwide, lighting offers a clear lesson for modernization: achieving better performance does not always require replacing an entire system.



Read the white paper here.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals