Bosch Commercial & Industrial launches higher outputs for its dual-fuel boiler range

The Uni Condens 8000F now offers outputs up to 1200kW, providing more flexible solutions for higher commercial heating demands

Bosch Commercial & Industrial has today launched a new higher output for its Uni Condens 8000 F series, providing more flexibility for installers and specifiers looking for a solution for commercial, industrial or heat network applications.

The UC8000F launched in 2024 and is a first-of-its-kind boiler in the UK, as well as being CE-certified. It is a dual-fuel boiler that can run on both natural gas or hydrogen, with the ability to seamlessly switch between both.

Outputs are available from 145kW to 1200kW, with the option to easily cascade multiple appliances to reach even higher outputs of multiple megawatts. Through a partnership with industrial combustion specialists Dunphy, customers can expect assured quality, with Dunphy providing the burner for the appliance.

The UC8000F also offers low emissions due to an included flue gas recirculator, which keeps NOx emissions under 40mg/kWh.

Pete Mills, Commercial Technical Operations Manager at Bosch Commercial & Industrial, said, “A mix of technology and fuel options for heating will be essential for us to reach the UK’s lofty decarbonisation targets – with hydrogen being a part of that. By introducing a new higher output for our UC8000F, we are now able to offer more options and hopefully remove barriers for early-adopters of hydrogen projects.”

For more information on the UC8000F visit; https://www.bosch-industrial.com/gb/en/ocs/commercial-industrial/hydrogen-boilers-20753156-c/

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