MILWAUKEE® Introduces the New M12™ - M18™ Multi Bay PACKOUT™ Super Charger

MILWAUKEE® continues to expand its battery charging solutions with the introduction of the new M12™ - M18™ multi bay PACKOUT™ super charger, delivering the fastest charging times across both M18™ and M12™ battery platforms while providing simultaneous multi-battery charging in a PACKOUT™ compatible solution.

The new M12™ - M18™ multi bay PACKOUT™ super charger is designed for professionals who rely on multiple battery-powered tools throughout the day and demand maximum uptime. With a 38A charging rate and the ability to charge up to four batteries simultaneously, the charger helps reduce downtime and keeps crews productive on even the most demanding job sites.





Featuring two dedicated M18™ charging bays and two hybrid M18™/M12™ charging bays, the charger offers flexibility for users operating across MILWAUKEE®’s cordless systems. Adaptive charge distribution technology intelligently manages power delivery between connected batteries, ensuring optimum charging performance while maximising productivity.

Engineered to support high-demand applications, the charger can fully charge four M18™ FORGE™ 12.0 Ah batteries in just 90 minutes, while two M18™ FORGE™ 12.0 Ah batteries can be recharged to 80% capacity in only 35 minutes, or fully charged in 45 minutes. The charger also delivers rapid charge times across the broader M12™ and M18™ battery ranges, helping professionals get back to work faster.

The M12™ - M18™ multi bay PACKOUT™ super charger incorporates COOL-CYCLE™ active cooling technology, providing high-speed battery cooling to reduce downtime between charging cycles. When paired with batteries featuring COOL-CYCLE™ capability, the system actively manages battery temperature to support faster charging and improved workflow efficiency.

Designed with transportation and durability in mind, the charger is transportation rated and specifically engineered for use in vehicles and trailers. Batteries securely latch into the charger, helping prevent movement during transit while maintaining a streamlined charging setup between job sites.

As part of the PACKOUT™ modular storage system, the charger offers full PACKOUT™ compatibility, allowing users to securely stack, transport and organise charging equipment alongside tools, accessories and storage solutions. Integrated cooling vents, wall-mount capability, ergonomic carry handle and cord management further enhance convenience both in the workshop and on the jobsite.

Specifications

M12™ - M18™ multi bay PACKOUT™ super charger

M12-18 MBPSC4

Battery Type: Lithium-ion

Battery System: M12 ™ & M18 ™

& M18 Charge time M18 FORGE 12.0 Ah battery : 45 min

Charging ports: 2x M18™ & 2x M12™ or M18™ hybrid ports

Weight: 4.16 kg