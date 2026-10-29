SHARE3DCAM Advances Digital Construction with Major 3D Scanning and Modelling Upgrade

The update improves 3D Gaussian Splatting reconstruction, adds clipping and skybox controls, and introduces mesh generation from point clouds

SHARE3DCAM, a developer of SLAM LiDAR scanning solutions, today announced the release of V2.7. The update brings a major upgrade to 3D Gaussian Splatting (3DGS) reconstruction and introduces mesh generation, giving reality capture professionals new ways to present scanned spaces and turn point clouds into 3D surface models.

Improved Structure Color and Material Detail

V2.7 improves the visual reconstruction of spatial structure, color and brightness, and material textures. Clearer layouts, more natural colors, brighter scene presentation, and finer texture detail help users communicate the appearance and arrangement of captured spaces, with particular improvements in indoor scenes.

An interior reconstruction can help a project team review room layouts and finishes, while an industrial scene can show the arrangement of equipment within a workspace for site review and project communication.

The update also adds clipping for 3DGS models, allowing users to isolate the area they want to show, with undo available while adjusting the clipping region. Skybox visibility controls let users show or hide the sky background when inspecting and presenting a scene.

(alt text: Side-by-side reconstructions of a sundial and its inscription in SHARE PointClouds Studio V2.6 and SHARE PointClouds Studio V2.7.)

Caption: Sundial reconstruction in SHARE PointClouds Studio V2.6 (left) and SHARE PointClouds Studio V2.7 (right).

Mesh Generation for Further Scene Preparation

V2.7 introduces mesh generation from point clouds, always generating 3D Tiles output, with optional OSGB, GLB, and PLY outputs. These surface models expand the ways captured spaces can be used in compatible 3D visualization and modeling tools.

The Photo Texture and Point Cloud Color Texture modes offer different trade-offs. Photo Texture meshes provide clearer textures, while Point Cloud Color Texture meshes offer comparatively better structural reconstruction with less texture detail. Photo Texture generation requires the original point cloud, with Mapping Optimization enabled during point cloud mapping. Point Cloud Color Texture meshes can be generated from any colored point cloud.

Growing interest in physical AI — AI applied to robots and other systems that act in the physical world — is drawing attention to the digital reconstruction of existing environments. Mesh outputs offer a potential starting point for preparing scenes such as factory workspaces. Physical simulation requires further preparation, including collision geometry and physical properties, and validation in the target platform.

(alt text: A textured mesh reconstructed from a point cloud, with an inset showing the mesh geometry.)

Caption: Mesh generated with SHARE PointClouds Studio V2.7.

Semantic Point Clouds and Workflow Improvements

V2.7 also introduces semantic point clouds, generated when semantic recognition is enabled during point cloud mapping. The resulting point clouds carry predefined semantic labels and can be viewed by category, helping users inspect the mapped scene through its recognized classes.

Other additions include stockpile volume measurement and conversion between millimeters, centimeters, meters, feet, and inches. Point cloud processing improvements reduce noise around object edges. Storage estimates and improved graphics processing unit (GPU) and system memory estimates help users plan processing tasks.

Availability

V2.7 is available from October 20, 2026, through the SHARE3DCAM official website, free of charge, with no subscription or per-seat licensing fees.

Download SHARE PointClouds Studio: https://www.share3dcam.com/en/app.html?utm_source=uk&utm_medium=paid_social&utm_campaign=V2.7

Learn More

SHARE3DCAM Official Store: https://store.share3dcam.com/products/shareslams20uk?utm_campaign=2d486f&utm_source=shareable_link

SHARE3DCAM Amazon-UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0G1B927V5?maas=maas_adg_CE7C24EECB8C1BE8586F1A86EC760149_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas