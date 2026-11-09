Envision joins Celnor Group’s built environment division

Specialist energy and sustainability consultancy Envision has joined Celnor Group as part of its Built Environment Division, bringing new and complementary expertise in sustainability, net zero, ESG and environmental compliance.

With offices in London and Oxford, Envision supports property owners, investors, developers and operators throughout the property lifecycle across the UK. As part of Celnor, they will strengthen the Group’s ability to support clients across the built environment in navigating increasingly complex sustainability requirements and working towards environmental and carbon goals.

Envision’s expertise spans sustainability and environmental performance, ESG, climate risk, compliance, and asset stranding, helping clients manage risk and improve the long-term performance of their buildings and portfolios. They also provide specialist technical support for new developments and existing buildings, including planning and regulatory advice, Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) strategies, operational energy and energy modelling, net zero strategies and whole life carbon assessments.

Envision also specialises in environmental compliance including BREEAM, WELL, HQM and Fitwel, supporting clients to improve and demonstrate the sustainability and wellbeing performance of their buildings. The team has completed over 1,300 projects and certified more than 435 buildings, working with organisations including Octopus Real Estate and IKEA.

Simon Parrington, CEO & Founder, Celnor Group, said:

Envision is a natural addition to Celnor, bringing specialist expertise in sustainability, net zero and ESG. Simon Parrington , CEO & Founder, Celnor Group

“Envision is a natural addition to Celnor, bringing specialist expertise in sustainability, net zero and ESG. These are areas that are becoming increasingly important to property owners, investors, developers and operators, and Envision has built an excellent reputation for combining technical expertise with practical, commercially focused advice. There are strong opportunities for Envision to work alongside other Group members, both supporting our existing clients and helping us develop our capabilities in this growing area. We’re delighted to welcome the Envision team to the Group and look forward to supporting the team in their next stage of growth.”

Simon Rainsford, Managing Director, Envision said:

“Joining Celnor is an exciting next step for Envision. We share an ambition to grow while maintaining the expertise, culture and client relationships that have made the business successful. Being part of the Group will give our team access to a much wider network of complementary expertise and create new opportunities to bring our sustainability services to clients across Celnor. We’re looking forward to working with other Group members and continuing to grow Envision while staying true to the values and approach that have shaped our journey so far.”

Learn more about Envision.