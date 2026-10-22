Sika UK launches SikaFiber®-200, a natural fibre alternative for concrete crack control

Sika UK has introduced SikaFiber®-200, a 100% natural, biodegradable cellulose microfibre developed to help manage plastic and drying shrinkage cracking in structural and non-structural concrete, screeds and mortars.

The launch adds a natural, biodegradable cellulose-based option to Sika’s fibre reinforcement range, offering specifiers, contractors and architects an alternative to synthetic polypropylene microfibres without a change in handling or mix design.

Shrinkage-related cracking during the early curing period remains a persistent issue across floors, screeds, pavements and decorative concrete work, often driven by moisture loss as fresh concrete cures.

SikaFiber®-200 is designed to address this directly. The ultra-fine cellulose fibres disperse evenly through the mix, creating a three-dimensional network that supports more uniform stress distribution as the concrete cures, reducing the formation of early-age cracks. As a cellulose-based product, SikaFiber®-200 is fully biodegradable, offering a lower-impact option for projects where material sourcing and embodied carbon considerations form part of the specification process.

The fibre is suitable for a range of non-structural applications, including floors and screeds, pavements and hardstandings, decorative concrete finishes, and mortars.

Amy Sapien, National Fibre Manager at Sika UK, commented on the launch: “SikaFiber®-200 gives specifiers and contractors a natural alternative to polypropylene fibres, without asking them to change how they work. It disperses through the mix in exactly the same way, but offers a biodegradable option for projects where material sourcing is increasingly part of the conversation. We see this as a practical step forward for crack control, not a compromise on performance, which is why we are incredibly excited to introduce it to the market.” SikaFiber®-200 is available now.

Full technical data, application guidance and the product brochure are available from Sika’s website.



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