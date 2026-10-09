#Wetherby Wall Systems Limited will trade as ROCKWOOL Wall Systems

A new identity that retains Wetherby’s trusted expertise and relationships while reflecting its place within ROCKWOOL Group.

Wetherby Wall Systems Limited will trade as ROCKWOOL Wall Systems from 1 October 2026.

The business has been part of ROCKWOOL Group for two years. Its new trading name makes that connection clearer and creates a consistent identity for ROCKWOOL Group’s Wall Systems businesses in the UK and Germany.

The ROCKWOOL Wall Systems name and visual identity will be introduced across the company’s website, literature, communications and other customer touchpoints.

While the way the business looks and presents itself is changing, its people, products and services remain the same.

ROCKWOOL Wall Systems will continue to provide complete external and internal wall insulation systems, combining ROCKWOOL stone wool insulation with complementary system components, technical expertise and customer support.

“The ROCKWOOL name and logo becoming part of our visual identity is a significant step. Our trading name now reflects more clearly that we are backed by a strong international brand.

We are proud of what we have achieved as Wetherby Wall Systems Limited. This change gives us an even stronger platform on which to build for the future while keeping the expertise, relationships and customer focus that have always defined our business.”

Simeon Gabriel, Managing Director, ROCKWOOL Wall Systems, UK

What this means for customers

Customers will continue to work with the same experienced teams and contacts. Products, contracts, ordering processes and delivery arrangements will also remain unchanged.

The new identity will make the business easier to recognise as part of ROCKWOOL Group. It brings together Wetherby’s understanding of the UK wall systems market with the reach, knowledge and recognition of an international stone wool manufacturer.

For customers and partners, this means the same specialist support and established relationships, under a clearer and stronger identity.

Building for the future

Trading as ROCKWOOL Wall Systems creates a stronger platform for the next stage of the company’s development, building on its established technical knowledge and understanding of the UK market.

The focus remains clear: helping customers deliver high-quality solid wall insulation systems by providing marketing-leading components, practical advice, technical expertise, and reliable support.

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