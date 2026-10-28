Sir Robert McAlpine Secures £133m Contract to Transform Bank of England’s Historic London Headquarters

Sir Robert McAlpine has secured a £133 million construction contract to deliver a major refurbishment of the Bank of England’s historic headquarters in the City of London, marking a significant investment in the modernisation of one of the UK’s most important public institutions.

The contractor has been selected ahead of Bovis and Overbury to undertake an extensive four-year programme of refurbishment, infrastructure replacement and workplace improvements across the Bank’s Threadneedle Street estate.

The project will form the centrepiece of the Bank of England’s wider Location Strategy, which aims to consolidate and modernise its existing accommodation while ensuring that the historic headquarters remains operational throughout construction.

The appointment follows a competitive procurement process launched approximately seven months ago, when the contract was initially valued at £142 million.

Four tenders were submitted, with three contractors progressing to the final assessment stage before Sir Robert McAlpine was selected for the £133 million programme.

Major Modernisation of Historic Banking Estate

The refurbishment will involve extensive upgrades to the Bank of England’s existing building infrastructure, alongside improvements to workplace accommodation, public-facing areas and operational facilities.

The scope includes the replacement of core building infrastructure, refurbishment of office floors, improvements to ground-floor spaces and upgrades to the building’s auditorium.

Significant basement works will also form part of the construction programme, adding further complexity to the delivery of the project within the historic estate.

The investment is intended to modernise the Bank’s working environment and essential building systems while supporting the continued use of its established headquarters.

Some areas of the Threadneedle Street estate have not undergone substantial renewal since 1942, highlighting the scale of the modernisation required.

The age and complexity of the existing buildings will present considerable challenges for the contractor, particularly where ageing infrastructure and concealed building conditions may only become apparent once refurbishment works commence.

The Bank has previously acknowledged the possibility of unforeseen conditions emerging during construction, reflecting the uncertainties associated with undertaking major building works within a historic property.

Complex Construction Within a Live Operational Environment

One of the most demanding aspects of the project will be the requirement to deliver extensive construction works while the Bank of England continues operating from its Threadneedle Street headquarters.

The building’s status as a secure financial institution, combined with its architectural heritage and central London location, will require carefully managed construction logistics, detailed programming and close coordination with the Bank’s operational teams.

Works will need to be planned around the continued occupation of the estate, with particular attention to maintaining essential services, security arrangements and safe access throughout the refurbishment.

The replacement of major infrastructure systems within an occupied building is expected to be a particularly important element of the programme.

Mechanical, electrical and other essential building services will need to be carefully coordinated to minimise disruption while supporting the long-term performance and reliability of the estate.

The project will also require a sensitive approach to the existing building fabric, ensuring that modernisation works are compatible with the historic character of the headquarters.

For the construction industry, the contract represents a significant example of the technical challenges involved in upgrading major public sector buildings without taking them out of operation.

Phased Delivery and Flexible Construction Programme

Rather than proceeding as a single uninterrupted construction package, the refurbishment will be divided into separate sections, allowing the Bank of England to maintain greater control over the programme as works progress.

The detailed scope of individual packages will be developed during the pre-construction phase, with each section requiring separate authorisation from the Bank before proceeding.

This phased approach will enable the project team to respond to emerging building conditions, operational requirements and any additional works identified during the refurbishment.

The Bank will retain the flexibility to expand, reduce or omit individual elements of the programme, depending on its requirements and the findings of further investigations.

Such arrangements are particularly relevant to complex refurbishment projects involving older buildings, where the full condition of structural elements and existing services cannot always be established before construction begins.

The approach will place considerable emphasis on pre-construction planning, cost management and collaboration between the contractor, design teams and client.

It will also allow construction activities to be coordinated with the Bank’s ongoing operational needs, reducing the risks associated with undertaking major works within a continuously occupied estate.

Supporting the Bank of England’s Long-Term Property Strategy

The Threadneedle Street refurbishment forms a central part of the Bank of England’s Location Strategy, which is focused on improving the efficiency and suitability of its property accommodation.

The programme will support the consolidation of existing facilities while upgrading workplace environments and essential infrastructure to meet future operational requirements.

Across the public sector, major estate modernisation projects are increasingly focused on extending the useful life of existing buildings, improving operational efficiency and adapting established properties to changing workplace requirements.

The Bank of England project reflects these priorities, combining investment in existing infrastructure with the refurbishment of working spaces and supporting facilities.

The decision to modernise the existing headquarters also presents an opportunity to preserve the continued use of a prominent historic building within the City of London.

For Sir Robert McAlpine, the appointment adds another substantial and technically challenging refurbishment project to its construction portfolio, requiring specialist expertise in complex building environments, structural coordination and occupied-site delivery.

Construction Programme to Run Until 2030

Formal contract signing is scheduled for late November 2026, with the initial agreement expected to run until November 2030.

The contract also includes an option to extend the programme by a further year, providing additional flexibility should the Bank require more time to complete individual phases.

The four-year construction period will see Sir Robert McAlpine undertake a carefully sequenced programme of refurbishment and infrastructure improvements, with works progressing in accordance with the Bank’s operational requirements and approval of individual packages.

The £133 million investment represents a major commitment to the long-term future of the Bank of England’s Threadneedle Street estate.

Once completed, the programme is expected to provide modernised workplace accommodation, upgraded building infrastructure and improved operational facilities while preserving the continued use of one of London’s most recognisable historic institutional buildings.

The project also highlights the growing importance of complex refurbishment and building modernisation within the UK construction sector, where extending the life of established public buildings is becoming an increasingly significant part of long-term property and infrastructure investment.

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