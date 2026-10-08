The construction sector needs to do more to accommodate neurodiversity in the industry, here’s why

With October marking ADHD Awareness Month, experts reveal how the trades sector can do more to accommodate neurodiverse tradies

With October marking ADHD Awareness Month, Patricia Gardiner, trades expert for Trade Direct Insurance, has outlined the barriers that neurodiverse tradies still face, as well as how the sector can adjust to help affected tradespeople.

“Tradies are significantly more likely to be neurodiverse than the general population. Research has found that whilst an estimated 15-20% of Brits are neurodiverse, over half (52%) of tradespeople consider themselves to have a neurodiverse condition1.

“For many people with neurodiversity, a practical career as a tradesperson offers many significant benefits over other career options that may lead them to pursue a career on the tools. Independence and flexibility, the nature of hands-on practical work, and individual learning in the form of apprenticeships and mentor schemes, are all positive factors that many people on the neurodiverse spectrum find appealing.

“However, the environment that attracts neurodiverse talent can also present challenges. If the sector wants to expand its current talent pool and secure a healthy future by growing the workforce, it must go further to accommodate the needs of all tradespeople.”

The hidden obstacles facing neurodiverse tradies

“It’s true that the trades play to many of the strengths associated with neurodiversity, but the day-to-day realities of working on-site also present unique challenges, particularly for those with ADHD.

“For a self-employed tradie, their job extends beyond practical work. Invoicing, communication, managing quotes, tracking inventories, and scheduling demands high levels of organisation and effective time management. For a tradesperson with ADHD, tackling these tasks can be overwhelming, and could lead to forgotten admin or even friction with clients, due to communication challenges or missed deadlines. These administrative problems are not usually an indicator of a tradie’s ability to do their job to a high standard, but can cause doubt or a loss of confidence for customers.

“Insurance, that can be vital for tradies but can be complex and difficult to understand, also presents challenges for neurodiverse tradespeople. Fully understanding the details of a policy can be daunting and can leave tradies underprotected if they do not possess the right public liability insurance, their tools insurance does not cover the full value of their inventory, or if they plan to take on an apprentice but do not have the correct employer’s liability insurance policy.

“On-site communication is another hurdle. Many people with neurodiversity find it easier to follow written instructions or may need to clarify key points before they understand what is being asked of them, but asking for instructions to be written down or repeated can be perceived negatively. This could cause a tradie to choose not to ask for clarification in future, resulting in misunderstandings that could be avoided.”

Unlocking the overlooked potential for the industry

“Addressing these challenges is vital for solving the construction skills shortage the UK is facing. Younger generations have a much greater awareness of their neurodiversity than previous generations. Combined with this, a perceived lack of attractive career options is driving many into unemployment, as individuals feel uninspired and unsuited to the world of work. Personal Independence Payment (PIP) claims for young people aged 16–24 with ADHD and autism have tripled in recent years2, an issue which is contributing to increasing numbers of young people being out of work, education or training, commonly known as NEETs (Not in Employment Education or Training).

“The construction industry should recognise this as a significant recruitment opportunity. If the sector can become more accessible to neurodiverse individuals, and if we can successfully highlight the many perks and benefits that make it a genuinely attractive career for young people, we can address youth unemployment and the skills shortage crisis at the same time.

“Many young people claiming PIP or seeking adjustments are doing so because office jobs are not suited to their ways of working. Construction offers an environment that ticks many of the boxes that motivate neurodiverse individuals, such as variety and visible progress towards goals. By positioning the trades as a natural and rewarding path for young people, the industry can tap into a motivated pool of talent currently overlooked by office-based sectors.

“What’s more, many of the required adjustments are universally beneficial to all tradespeople, as well as being particularly helpful for those who are neurodiverse. We can adjust regulatory and insurance language to ensure that it’s clear, to the point, and easy to understand. We can change apprenticeship curriculums to make them focused on practical learning, digital management and organisation.

“Changing how we promote the trades as a career choice for young people will allow us to appeal to talented individuals who are struggling to find direction, by giving them greater awareness of an option that might just be a perfect match for them.”

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