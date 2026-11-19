Midlands-based contractor, G F Tomlinson, has officially started construction at Distribution Centre 3 (DC3) in Foston, Derbyshire, following a groundbreaking ceremony held this month.



The event marked the beginning of works on site for the new 8,000m² distribution warehouse being delivered by G F Tomlinson for Ascott Transport Limited (ATL) at their Midlands Hub on Woodyard Lane in Foston.

Due to be completed in July 2027, the works include the design and build of a distribution warehouse, internal office and welfare facilities, with external concrete yards and drainage.

The new facility forms a key part of ATL’s strategic expansion plans and will enable the company to meet increased demand from both new and existing clients, while cementing its reputation as a major Midlands-based logistics and storage hub.

This scheme is the third project that G F Tomlinson has undertaken for ATL. The first phase of the development comprised a 190,000 sq. ft high-bay warehouse, three-storey gatehouse, high-spec offices, workshop, outside storage and parking facility.

The second project included a 129,000 sq. ft warehouse with 14 loading bays, offices, welfare rooms and external concrete yards and roads.

Andy Sewards, Group Chairman at G F Tomlinson, said: “We are delighted to be on site at DC3 Foston and to have marked the commencement of our third project for ATL with a groundbreaking ceremony. We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with ATL, and to be a part of their expansion plans, delivering high-quality facilities that will help the company grow for years to come.”

Joey Ascott and Pete Ascott, Directors of ATL, said: “The groundbreaking ceremony not only signified the start of the next phase of growth for ATL, but it also represented the continuation of a fantastic partnership with G F Tomlinson. The previous phases delivered by G F Tomlinson have been a great success, and we look forward to furthering our expansion plans with a company we know we can rely on and trust.”