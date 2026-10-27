Waitrose Launches £1bn Retail Expansion with First New Supermarket in Eight Years

Waitrose has opened its first new full-line supermarket in eight years, marking a significant milestone in the retailer’s £1 billion investment programme to expand and modernise its UK store portfolio.

The opening of an 18,000 sq ft supermarket in Cricklewood, North London, signals a renewed commitment to physical retail investment, with further store openings, new site acquisitions and an extensive refurbishment programme planned across the country.

The new Cricklewood supermarket, operating under the retailer’s ‘Home of Food Lovers’ concept, represents Waitrose’s first newly opened full-line supermarket since 2018 and forms part of a wider strategy to strengthen its presence in established and emerging residential communities.

The investment comes as major UK retailers continue to reassess their property portfolios, focusing on modern store environments, improved customer experiences and locations that can support long-term growth.

New Supermarkets and Convenience Stores Planned Across the UK

Following the Cricklewood opening, Waitrose is preparing to launch another supermarket in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester, in November 2026.

The retailer has also confirmed the acquisition of four additional sites, with new stores expected to open from 2027 onwards.

These include a neighbourhood supermarket in Oakham, Rutland, alongside three convenience stores in Bedminster, Bristol; Chalk Farm, London; and Springstead Village, Cambridge.

The latest acquisitions demonstrate Waitrose’s approach to expanding its retail estate through a combination of larger supermarkets, neighbourhood stores and smaller convenience formats.

This strategy will enable the retailer to establish a presence in different types of locations, from established urban centres to growing residential developments.

For the commercial property and construction sectors, the expansion represents a pipeline of retail development opportunities, with new stores requiring investment in building design, interior fit-out, mechanical and electrical installations, refrigeration, building services and associated infrastructure.

£1bn Investment Programme Driving Store Modernisation

The new openings form part of Waitrose’s £1 billion multi-year investment strategy, which encompasses the expansion of its physical retail estate, improvements to existing supermarkets and continued development of its online and wholesale operations.

A substantial element of the programme is focused on upgrading established stores to meet changing customer expectations and improve the overall shopping environment.

Waitrose is undertaking 29 store refurbishments during 2026, highlighting the importance of reinvesting in existing retail property alongside new developments.

These refurbishment projects represent a significant programme of work across the retailer’s estate, supporting the continued evolution of supermarket interiors, store layouts and customer facilities.

The investment reflects the wider transformation of the UK grocery sector, where retailers are increasingly combining physical store improvements with digital services and more flexible shopping formats.

Tina Mitchell, Retail Director at Waitrose, highlighted the importance of the supermarket estate to the company’s future growth.

“Our supermarkets provide the ultimate showcase for everything that sets Waitrose apart – from our unmatched quality and industry-leading welfare standards to the expert service of our partners,” she said.

“Opening Cricklewood as our first new full-line supermarket in eight years marks an important step in bringing Waitrose closer to more communities.”

Mitchell added that the retailer would continue investing in appropriate locations while developing its online offering and wider store network.

Further Retail Developments in Bristol and Berkshire

Alongside the newly acquired locations, Waitrose is progressing plans for two previously announced developments.

These include a new convenience store in Ascot, Berkshire, and a substantial 30,000 sq ft supermarket at Brabazon in Bristol.

The Brabazon development is particularly significant from a property perspective, reflecting the role that major food retailers can play in supporting emerging residential neighbourhoods and large-scale regeneration projects.

New supermarkets can provide important commercial anchors within mixed-use developments, helping establish local amenities, attract additional investment and create employment opportunities as new communities grow.

The proposed Brabazon store will also add to Waitrose’s presence in Bristol, where the retailer has separately acquired a site for its new Bedminster convenience store.

Together, the projects demonstrate how supermarket operators are adapting their property strategies to serve both established communities and areas undergoing residential expansion.

Renewed Confidence in Physical Retail Investment

Waitrose’s latest expansion marks a notable return to new supermarket development after an eight-year period without a full-line opening.

The combination of new-build stores, acquired locations and refurbishment projects also highlights the continued importance of high-quality physical retail environments, despite the growth of online grocery shopping.

For developers, architects, contractors and specialist fit-out companies, investment programmes of this scale underline the opportunities associated with modernising the UK’s supermarket infrastructure.

Retail developments increasingly require adaptable building layouts, efficient operational facilities and carefully considered customer environments, alongside the integration of modern building services and technology.

Waitrose’s strategy also demonstrates the importance of selecting locations that align with changing residential patterns and the growth of new communities.

With the Cricklewood supermarket now open, Hale Barns scheduled to follow in November and further locations planned from 2027, the retailer is entering a new phase of investment in its UK property portfolio.

Supported by its £1 billion expansion and modernisation programme, Waitrose is positioning its physical store network as a central element of its future growth, bringing new retail facilities to communities while creating further opportunities for the UK construction, commercial property and retail fit-out sectors.

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