Waitrose Opens New 15,000 Sq Ft Supermarket as £1bn UK Expansion Gathers Pace

Waitrose has opened a new 15,000 sq ft supermarket in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester, marking another milestone in the retailer's ambitious £1 billion nationwide investment programme.

At a glance Waitrose has opened a new 15,000 sq ft supermarket in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester, marking another milestone in the retailer's ambitious £1 billion nationwide investment programme.

The 15,000 sq ft store features dedicated meat, fish and sushi counters, alongside a dry-aged beef cabinet, speciality cheese selection and freshly prepared food offerings.

The Hale Barns opening forms part of Waitrose's wider £1 billion investment plan, which is focused on improving the customer experience across its stores, online platforms and partner locations.

Located at The Square in Hale Barns, the new supermarket represents a significant addition to the area's retail offering and forms part of Waitrose's wider strategy to invest in its property portfolio, expand its store network and enhance the customer experience across its physical and digital operations.

The opening comes as the retailer actively seeks further freehold and leasehold opportunities throughout the UK, with plans to develop new convenience stores, neighbourhood supermarkets and larger retail destinations.

New Supermarket Brings Premium Retail Experience to Hale Barns

The new Hale Barns supermarket has been designed around Waitrose's emphasis on fresh food, specialist counters and an enhanced in-store shopping experience.

The 15,000 sq ft store features dedicated meat, fish and sushi counters, alongside a dry-aged beef cabinet, speciality cheese selection and freshly prepared food offerings.

Additional facilities include an extensive fruit and vegetable department, an in-store bakery and patisserie, and a carefully selected wine range.

The store also integrates several digital and omnichannel retail services, reflecting the growing importance of combining traditional supermarket environments with online shopping and delivery operations.

Customers can access click-and-collect services for John Lewis, Waitrose Entertaining and Waitrose Cellar, while rapid home delivery is available through Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

The combination of specialist food departments, digital services and convenience facilities demonstrates how supermarket operators are continuing to adapt their physical retail environments to changing consumer expectations.

Part of Waitrose's £1bn Investment Programme

The Hale Barns opening forms part of Waitrose's wider £1 billion investment plan, which is focused on improving the customer experience across its stores, online platforms and partner locations.

The programme reflects the retailer's commitment to strengthening its physical retail estate while investing in new formats and services designed to support long-term growth.

For the UK retail property and construction sectors, the investment strategy presents potential opportunities across new store development, retail fit-out, refurbishment, mechanical and electrical installations, refrigeration, lighting and specialist food retail equipment.

The opening also highlights the continued importance of well-located neighbourhood shopping destinations, particularly in established residential areas where retailers can serve local communities through a combination of convenience and specialist food offerings.

Waitrose Targets Further UK Store Openings

Alongside its ongoing investment programme, Waitrose has confirmed that it is actively seeking new freehold and leasehold properties across the country.

The retailer has outlined several preferred store formats as it looks to expand its presence in strategic locations.

In London, Waitrose is targeting convenience stores ranging from approximately 4,000 sq ft to 5,000 sq ft.

For suburban locations and commuter hubs, the retailer is seeking units between 9,000 sq ft and 10,000 sq ft, while larger supermarket opportunities are being considered in the 15,000 sq ft to 37,500 sq ft range.

The varied property requirements demonstrate the company's intention to develop a flexible store portfolio capable of serving different catchment areas and shopping habits.

The expansion strategy could create opportunities for commercial property landlords, developers and retail construction specialists involved in delivering new supermarket accommodation and adapting existing retail premises.

New Store Welcomed by Local Community

Freddie Sackey-Addo, Regional Manager at Waitrose, welcomed the opening and highlighted the work undertaken to prepare the new store for customers.

"After months of hard work behind the scenes, seeing the first shoppers walk through the doors this morning was a huge moment for all of us," he said.

"This destination store has been designed around a genuine passion for food – from our Partners working on the counters and bakery to the curated wine selection and fresh fruit, vegetables and more."

He added: "We hope our customers treat this as their neighbourhood shop, whether they're grabbing a quick lunch, looking for advice on what to have for dinner, or discovering something new during their regular weekly shop. Hale Barns is a great location and we can't wait to meet all our new customers."

Connor Rand, MP for Altrincham and Sale West, also welcomed the investment.

"It's wonderful to see Waitrose investing in this new store in the heart of Hale Barns. It's a clear demonstration of what a vibrant and welcoming community we have to attract such a big national brand to our high street," he said.

Continued Investment in the UK's Retail Property Market

The opening at Hale Barns underlines Waitrose's commitment to expanding and modernising its physical store network at a time when the retail sector continues to evolve.

With its £1 billion investment programme and active search for additional properties, the supermarket operator is positioning itself for further growth across convenience, neighbourhood and larger supermarket formats.

For the built environment sector, the strategy provides a positive indication of continued investment in retail property, creating opportunities for developers, landlords, architects, construction contractors and specialist fit-out businesses.

The new Hale Barns supermarket represents the latest step in that programme, combining premium food retailing, modern store facilities and digital services within a new 15,000 sq ft neighbourhood shopping destination.