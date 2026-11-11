Marq Logistics Launches 411,000 Sq Ft Warehouse Development at Magna Park Lutterworth

Marq Logistics, formerly GLP Europe, is progressing a major new speculative warehouse development at Magna Park North in Lutterworth, Leicestershire, further strengthening one of the UK's most important logistics and distribution destinations.

At a glance The developer has announced plans for MPN7, a 411,562 sq ft industrial and logistics facility, with completion targeted for May 2027.

The MPN7 scheme will incorporate approximately 382,222 sq ft of warehouse accommodation, alongside 20,379 sq ft of two-storey offices, a 7,543 sq ft transport office and a separate gatehouse.

With completion scheduled for May 2027, the new facility will add more than 411,000 sq ft of logistics space to Magna Park North, supporting the continued expansion and modernisation of the UK's industrial property market.

The developer has announced plans for MPN7, a 411,562 sq ft industrial and logistics facility, with completion targeted for May 2027. The project represents another significant investment in the East Midlands' logistics property market, where demand for modern, strategically located warehouse accommodation continues to support development activity.

Situated within the established Magna Park Lutterworth estate, the new building will provide high-quality distribution space designed to accommodate the operational requirements of major retailers, logistics operators and supply chain businesses.

Major New Warehouse Development

The MPN7 scheme will incorporate approximately 382,222 sq ft of warehouse accommodation, alongside 20,379 sq ft of two-storey offices, a 7,543 sq ft transport office and a separate gatehouse.

The building has been designed with a 15-metre clear internal height, 21 dock loading doors and four level-access doors, supported by a 50-metre service yard and parking facilities for 44 HGVs.

A 3 MVA electricity supply will support the facility's operational requirements, providing infrastructure for modern distribution activities and future occupier needs.

The development will be delivered speculatively, allowing Marq Logistics to bring the building forward without waiting for a confirmed occupier.

Joint letting agents for the scheme are Apex and DTRE.

Sustainability at the Centre of the Design

Environmental performance forms an important part of the development strategy, with MPN7 targeting BREEAM Excellent certification and an EPC A rating.

The scheme is also targeting net-zero construction and will incorporate electric vehicle charging infrastructure, alongside provision for future rooftop solar photovoltaic installations.

The building's 100% solar PV-ready specification is intended to support occupiers seeking to reduce operational emissions and improve energy efficiency across their distribution networks.

These measures reflect the increasing importance of sustainable building design within the industrial and logistics property sector, particularly as occupiers seek modern facilities capable of supporting long-term decarbonisation strategies.

Magna Park Continues to Expand

Magna Park Lutterworth occupies a strategic position within the Midlands' Golden Triangle, benefiting from access to the M1, M6 and M69 motorway networks.

The estate has become a major distribution location for national and international businesses, supporting retail, manufacturing, e-commerce and third-party logistics operations.

The announcement of MPN7 follows further investment in the park's transport infrastructure, including the October 2026 opening of the Electroway electric HGV charging facility.

The new hub provides 180 secure truck parking spaces and 32 high-power charging bays, supporting the transition towards electric commercial vehicle fleets.

Bruce Topley, UK Managing Director of Marq Logistics, highlighted the importance of continued investment at Magna Park Lutterworth, pointing to the recent opening of Electroway as evidence of the estate's evolving role within the UK logistics market.

Supporting the Next Generation of Logistics Property

The latest development reinforces Marq Logistics' commitment to delivering modern industrial buildings with strong sustainability credentials, substantial power infrastructure and efficient transport connections.

For the UK construction sector, MPN7 represents another substantial logistics project, involving specialist warehouse construction, structural engineering, building services, external infrastructure and associated office accommodation.

With completion scheduled for May 2027, the new facility will add more than 411,000 sq ft of logistics space to Magna Park North, supporting the continued expansion and modernisation of the UK's industrial property market.